Aries (March 21-April 19): When’s the last time you fell down the internet rabbit hole and learned all about something totally random. Like, do you even know any factoids about our galaxy’s asteroid belt or the missing Malaysian Airlines flight 370? Get crackin’!
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Winter is coming. Time to hibernate, and reflect, and grow. What do you want to look like after you come out of your chrysalis next spring? Besides fabulous, obvs.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Man who enters airport turnstile sideways is going to Bangkok.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): What’s one beautiful thing you’ve seen today? Think about it. You can’t come up with anything?! Go look in the mirror.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): Since the super volcano that is sitting under Yellowstone is already 20,000 years overdue to explode, don’t you think it’s time to embrace nihilism already?
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): A meditation for you. Inhale and hold your breath. You are smart and strong and brave and beautiful. Exhale slowly. Not my circus, not my monkey.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): You love making lists, so let’s make a couple of fun ones. 10 places around your state that you would like to visit. 5 qualities you love in your partner or favorite person. 3 new foods you would like to try. See, wasn’t that fun?
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): Go shorty, it’s your birthday month. Questions for introspection: What’s one thing you’ve learned in the last year? What’s one hope you have for the upcoming year?
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): You’re hungry. I can hear your stomach growling from here. But I think what you are hungry for is soul food. Time to crack Hoff’s The Tao of Pooh, or Anne Lamott’s Traveling Mercies.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): I want you to go deep sea diving into memories from when you were a child. But not the difficult ones--save that for therapy. I want you to find what was magical to you, what made you curious. Then try and harness some of that this week.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Are you going to bake the pie for Thanksgiving dinner this year? Well if so, you better start practicing. Bring me a slice and I’ll let you know how you’re doing.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): When was the last time you committed a random act of kindness? This week I want you to go out of your way to make someone else’s day. Bonus points if it’s a stranger.