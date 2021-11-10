IMG_20210830_180218480.jpg

WOULD YOU RATHER

Aries (March 21- April 19): Would you rather eat a habanero pepper every day for a year or go to a school board meeting every day for a year?

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Would you rather be a superhero or a genius?

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Would you rather live a life in exile on a desert island or be mobbed by the paparazzi day in and day out?

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Would you rather walk around all day with a massive wedgie or have hangnails on all ten fingers?

Leo (July 23-Aug 22): Would you rather be a world famous hot dog eating champion or a world famous drunk pirate?

Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): Would you rather pay more in taxes for a strong social security net or continue living in this current American capitalist dystopia?

Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Would you rather adopt five raccoons or adopt three children?

Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): Would you rather exercise for 20 minutes everyday or clean the house for 20 minutes everyday?

Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Would you rather lick a slug or get pooped on by a rhino?

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): Would you rather be the predictable hero or the misunderstood villain?

Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Would you rather me pick your next career or your mom pick your next career?

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Would you rather know how you are going to die or when you are going to die?

