WOULD YOU RATHERAries (March 21- April 19): Would you rather eat a habanero pepper every day for a year or go to a school board meeting every day for a year?Taurus (April 20-May 20): Would you rather be a superhero or a genius? Gemini (May 21-June 20): Would you rather live a life in exile on a desert island or be mobbed by the paparazzi day in and day out?Cancer (June 21-July 22): Would you rather walk around all day with a massive wedgie or have hangnails on all ten fingers?Leo (July 23-Aug 22): Would you rather be a world famous hot dog eating champion or a world famous drunk pirate?Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): Would you rather pay more in taxes for a strong social security net or continue living in this current American capitalist dystopia? Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Would you rather adopt five raccoons or adopt three children?Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): Would you rather exercise for 20 minutes everyday or clean the house for 20 minutes everyday?Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Would you rather lick a slug or get pooped on by a rhino?Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): Would you rather be the predictable hero or the misunderstood villain?Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Would you rather me pick your next career or your mom pick your next career?Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Would you rather know how you are going to die or when you are going to die?