Food for the Soul
Aries (March 21- April 19): It’s a sad day when the best donuts in the valley are going away. Yes, we all will mourn the loss of Yeti’s Post. Let this be a call to action for you Aries. Visit your favorite food spots in the valley as often as you can. They need all the support they can get.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): Tea, the magical elixir to all that ails you. Sometimes it’s a calming herbal tea to help you settle in for the night. Sometimes you need a mid-afternoon chai to help you sail through the rest of the work day. And sometimes it’s a kombucha to help remind you that you’re still alive. At least your taste buds anyway.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Here’s two things I know. You enjoy gardening. It’s meditative for you and you enjoy a project. Harvesting all the fruits of your labor is mega rewarding to your soul. I also know that you curse the damn deer that eat all of your almost ripe tomatoes before you even get any. It makes you want to give up gardening completely. So, what’s it going to be this summer?
Cancer (June 21-July 22): If you’re not designing your next tattoo with the excess ketchup on your plate, what are you even doing with your life?
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): When’s the last time you made cinnamon sugar toast? Decades, you think? Well, my friend, that’s just too long. It’s one of life’s simple and sweet pleasures that you have been depriving yourself of for far too long. Indulge your inner child. Bonus points if you use crappy white bread.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): You know, sometimes you just gotta eat a whole bag of chocolates in one sitting. Earth is a tough place to exist sometimes, so if that’s what gets you through another day, go for it. Less judgment, more chocolate. In moderation.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Salad. There, I said it. And yes, I just saw you roll your eyes at me. But, I’m here to tell you that salads can be so freaking delicious! Kale and farro salad with chevre and roasted chicken? OMG, yes! Indian creamy beet salad? Please and thank you! Boring club salad? You betcha. This is the universe telling you to eat your vegetables.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): They all want a slice of your cherry pie. Texts, emails, family responsibilities…it gets overwhelming! Only give what you can truly spare, remembering to save the ripest, juiciest cherries for yourself. You’re going to need those calories when things start to get tough.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Here’s a mean question for you…if you could only eat one of these four starches for the rest of your life, which one would it be? Bread, pasta, rice, or potatoes? There’s only one correct answer.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): Have you ever made pesto from scratch? It’s truly God’s gift to earth. While it’s a tad on the costly side, I swear it’s worth it. Use cashews instead of pine nuts if you’re on a budget. Just make it! You won’t regret it.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Are you in a food rut? Sick of eating the same old stuff you always do? The struggle is real. Here’s what you gotta do. Head to the library and check out a couple of cookbooks. Ones with pictures so you have a general idea of what you’re trying to make. Then read the recipes aloud to a friend or family member. Not only will you salivate, but inspiration will hit you like a freight train. You’re welcome.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Yes, this may seem a tad cannibalistic but you need to be eating more fish. Fish tacos, smoked salmon, fish sticks, crab cakes, tuna casseroles, fish and chips…all of it. No, fish oil supplements do not count.