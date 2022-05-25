Aries (March 21- April 19): You know what’s totally in vogue this summer? Being nice. Now, I know that’s going to be hard for you. But I am challenging you to rise to the occasion. Someone says something stupid? Be nice. Someone cuts you off in traffic? Be nice. Someone tries to take away your bodily autonomy, or that of someone you know? Be….as difficult as possible. Fight like hell. This is your time to shine.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): Where is your head these days? While yes, this is me, the pot, calling you, the kettle, black, but you have been letting some important things slip through the cracks lately. Time to invest in a day planner or at the very least make some to-do lists on the back of an old receipt. Get organized and be the rock solid person your dear old auntie thinks you are.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Happy Birthday Gemini! It’s time to party like it’s 1999! Awww, such simpler times. Remember when 1999’s biggest worry was that all the computers would malfunction with the Y2K? Good times. Cheers to you birthday baby!
Cancer (June 21-July 22): It’s time to up your game. Or at least your vocabulary. I want you to shrug away the ennui and learn at least one new word each day this week. That’s seven new words!! Either peruse the dictionary (yes, those still exist!) or find an app with a word of the day. Then, commit to memorizing them. Use them in sentences! Correctly, for pete’s sake.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): My money don’t jiggle jiggle, it folds. Just kidding it mostly jiggle jiggles, because I’m overworked and underpaid like you. So what do we do about that? Dream big. Take risks. Ask for what you want. Don’t settle. Know your worth.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): Is it too soon to start planning a trip to see the next North American total solar eclipse in 2024? Not if you ask me. I’m still thinking about that black hole sun. Actually, I just heard that song on the radio and was reminded of what an incredible experience that was. Downright spiritual. Mexico 2024, who’s with me?!
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): I know you want what you want. We all do. But compromise is key to keeping the peace and harmony. Recognize the gains you’ve made in recent months and try to be content with that. Asking for more right now may only set you back. Slow and steady my friend.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): I know you are just waiting for some white girl with a nose ring to tell you what planet misalignments are making you so sad. So I’m here to tell you it’s Earth. Earth is making you sad. Because this spinning dumpster fire just won’t let up. Sorry, it’s not Mercury or its retrograde at all.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): I know you want it to be your birthday again already, so you can get more presents and attention, but it’s just not. You’ll have to wait your turn like everyone else. However, you can always get yourself a gift! Treat yourself to a trip to Rise Coffee House for a hot drink and a sweet treat, or MD Nursery for a new potted plant. Happy unbirthday to you.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): Sometimes it’s fun to try things that just aren’t YOU. Because you never know, you just might like it. Try those acrylic nails! Shave a Fu Manchu mustache onto your face! Go to a monster truck rally! Attend a protest that is fighting against oppression! Whatever it is, just try it already.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Everybody dance now!!! Why, you ask? Because it feels so, so good. It’s therapy for the mind, body, and soul. I want you to find some funky jams that make you want to move your body, and then turn up the volume. Louder! Cut loose and let the music take you away. For God’s sake dance like no one is watching. Because no one is.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Sometimes you just have to say yes. To everything. Well at least to new experiences. Who knows, say you accept a dinner invitation and the next thing you know you’re getting matching tattoos with a new friend in Canada! Why the heck not. We have this one short and precious life to live to the fullest. Do it.