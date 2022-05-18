Aries (March 21- April 19): Now Aries, no need to go straight nuclear because you got your feelings hurt. Use those breathing techniques you learned to get a grip on those runaway feelings. We both know that nothing good comes of you losing your head. Be cool, honey bunny, be cool.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): I’m just going to come out and say it. You have too many things. You’re on the verge of going from packrat to hoarder. It’s time to purge. I know you love beautiful things and get all sentimental and want to keep everything, but you just can’t. It’s time to spring clean, my dear. And think of it this way, you’ll be making room for more new stuff.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): For a sign that is made up of duality, the outside world is starting to feel just a little too black and white for you. Resist the polarization encircling all of us, and embrace those 50 shades of gray you love so much. You’ll find the world easier to navigate through, with increased empathy and understanding.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Wouldn’t it be lovely to live in a mud hut with a thatched roof, and forage and hunt and fish, and sew your own clothes, and only take from the earth what you need, and be one with nature!? Yeah, it also sounds super hard. Especially when we’re all so entrenched in capitalism. But I digress. At the very least let the dandelions in your yard go buck wild this year and help save the bees.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): It’s almost morel hunting season. That short little window of time when we can run around the forest looking for delicious mushrooms. It gives off bigtime pixie vibes if you ask me. You want to know my favorite spot to go? Psych. Find your own. But seriously, you should at the very least go looking because it’s a wonderful way to spend a day in the forest.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): You had a bad experience. No shame in taking all the time you need to lick your wounds. That’s valuable time to regain your strength and confidence. You’ll need it so when you get back out there you will dominate. Every hero in a saga has a setback before coming back for the win.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): I once had a therapist ask me why I kept “dancing with the bear”. What she meant by this was, why do I keep going back to the same situation, where the bear has bit me before, and expect a different outcome? Probably because I’m a slow learner. The real wisdom here is that when people show you who they are, for better or worse, believe them. The first time.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): You are well versed in the acts of convenient treaties and sudden betrayals. Sometimes it is you who enacts them, other times it’s you who suffers from them. What can we learn from this? Don’t make me lead you to the answer, when you already know what it is.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Now that spring is in full swing don’t you think it’s time to let your feet air out? It is. Trust me. And what better way to pamper your tootsies than to go get a pedicure. Yes, even you too Sagittariun men. Push past that toxic masculinity and try it. You’ll love it! Sag ladies, I know I’ll have little to no trouble getting you so treat yo self. That’s why I love you.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): You know when you have a dream about someone and whatever happens (romantic feelings, betrayal, fear) during the dream stays with you after you wake up? Well yeah, I’m mad at you this week Capricorn for something you didn’t even do. Sorry, not sorry.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Quit throwing yourself under the bus all the time, and letting others make you the scapegoat. You are so much better than that. Did you make a mistake? Sure. But as we all know, to err is human. So just own the mistake and move along. No need to crawl across the desert on your knees to repent.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): I think it’s a hoot that Pisces are always pegged as sensitive and emotional daydreamers. Like, in a weak or submissive way. While also that sometimes, Pisces are not a sign to be reckoned with. Push a Pisces up against the wall and see what happens. You are not fragile like a flower, you are fragile like a bomb. And no one ever sees it coming. You’re such a sleeper that way.