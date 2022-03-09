(Not Based on Astrology)
Aries (March 21- April 19): You know that saying, “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes”? Well….you did. But that’s okay! We all gotta learn the hard way sometimes. At least you didn’t end up in jail or the emergency room. This time…
Taurus (April 20- May 20): I see you’ve adopted a new motto as of late. Take the bull by the horns, indeed! Just don’t overdo it, as you sometimes are wont to do. Like, maybe, don’t eat the whole bag of Reese’s buttercups. Start with half.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Ugh, I saw my Teton Valley arch nemesis around town the other day. They always make my hackles go up. We all have those people that we just have bad chemistry with for some reason or another. They may have not even wronged you. You just don’t like them or their stupid face. And you know what I love about you Gemini? You’re saccharine sweet to them anyway, you duplicitous little scamp you! My challenge to you is to not do that. Be authentic in your dislike and ignore them.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): What’s your favorite color? I know no one has probably asked you that since 5th grade, yet here I am. Mine is rainbow. Yep, all of the colors as one. So, naturally, I painted my front steps a rainbow. They bring me so much joy every time I walk out to go somewhere, or come home. I want you to do something fun with your favorite color(s) too. Cover your old couch in a cool turquoise tapestry, paint your mailbox hunter orange, dye your hair rainbow. It’s color infusion time!
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): Are you daydreaming about summer yet? I am. But I’m also already dreading year 5 of the 100 Years of Smokey Summers. Time to start planning all your fun shenanigans in the early parts of summer. Maybe plan on traveling in August when we’re all choked out to the gills. Climate change is making us have to be forward thinking whether we like it or not. Take note, Leo.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): Here’s some real food for thought that I stumbled upon the other day. It’s a quote from Yogi Bhajan that really struck a chord with me. “You are very powerful, provided you know how powerful you are.” Wow. Meditate on that this week!
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): I sense that you’re feeling a tad bit neglected. That’ll happen. Other people’s energy is getting directed to something new and shiny and exciting. That doesn’t mean that they don’t still love the heck out of you! Hang tight, the novelty will wear off and you’ll be right back in the mix where you belong.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): Adulting is hard. That much we know. Life is always throwing dramatic curveballs our way. And it’s really easy to run away from it. But I want you to sit with it. Instead of drinking it away, sleeping it away, smoking it away, eating it away, or whatever, I want you to sit with it. Dealing and healing happens by facing the hard parts head on. You got this.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Sag, you are driving me crazy this week. What’s with the attitude? No, the world isn’t fair. There are many, many injustices that happen Every. Single. Day. I’m sorry that you ever thought otherwise. It’s a dog eat dog world, and nobody likes that aspect of society. You just gotta smile pretty and watch your back, you lovable malcontent.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): Isn’t aging the weirdest thing? When you’re in your teens and twenties you just feel like you are going to be young forever. And then one day you wake up a little creakier. And then you start to see more lines on your face. Smile lines hopefully! Then the gray hairs of wisdom start to creep in, or your hair starts falling out. Like, what the heck body? And then you start to feel grateful that you’ve even made it this far. And you start to analyze mortality all the time. And it’s just a totally weird process that we should all discuss more. Starting with you.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Aquarius, you’re a mess this week. I definitely blame Mercury or Venus or some star cluster. But you still gotta hold it together. One foot in front of the other. When you get to a safe space, then you can fall apart. Be gentle with yourself. Sending cosmic (((BEAR HUGS))) your way.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Hey Pisces, since it’s your party month I want you to harness some of that energy into productivity. For the rest of the Pisces season I want you to turn Friday nights into “Getting My Shiz Together Party Night”! What does that look like? Bumping tunes, laundry, house tidying, opening mail, paying bills, etc. That way, you can spend the rest of the weekend doing what you really want without any anxiety hanging over your head.