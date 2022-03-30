Aries (March 21- April 19): Aries, I blame all this good weather we’re having on you. So, thank you! Hopefully you are making the most of it even though it’s a muddy mess out there. Throw your bogs on and go play in the mud like your inner child wants to do.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): You know what I love about you Taurus? You are incredibly chill. Until you aren’t, but that’s not the point. I love your easy-going, can-do attitude. Use some of that energy to help a friend this week who is a clumsy, anxiety-ridden mess. Show them the ways. It will be your community service for the week.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Change is hard. But, as hip hop queen Lauryn Hill wisely reminds us, “Anything that is not growing is dead”. You’ve gotta keep growing, and changing, and stretching, and thinking, and moving. No big deal. Just push through until the next stretch of calm. You’ve got this.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): I’m sensing you have some stuff to get out of your head. I came across some internet ad selling a journal of sorts, which has prompts. It asks you questions about you. Helps you to recall memories or question beliefs. It pushes you to reflect on your past, present and future. I want you to do some of that this week. Whether in writing or just in your head.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): Leo, did you get in trouble this week? Honey, I’m opinionated too, but you have just got to learn when to shut up. Learning to listen, and not put one’s foot in one’s mouth, and that your opinion isn’t the only right one, is hard. But a necessary skill if you want other people around you. At all. Ever.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): Virgo, I’ve got a tough assignment for you this week. I want you to throw your organization and systematic thinking, and doing, out the window. Wear mismatched socks, embrace asymmetry, and for god’s sake say yes to offers of spontaneous shenanigans. You will be glad you did.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Libra, you’re looking a little stale to me over there. It’s springtime! And you’ve yet to shed off the hibernation eye crusties of winter. I want you to try something new and fun and different. I want you to sign up for a class or workshop. Something you’ve always wanted to try but never gotten around to. Archery classes? Heck yeah. Learn to play an instrument? The time is now. A workshop on radical intersectional feminism? Take me with you.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): I know you’re going to find this hard to believe, but some people have a hard time reading you. Weird, I know. As a fellow water sign you present as an open book to me. But not all signs are as intuitive as we are. So what that means, is that you have to work on communicating your feelings. And no, your facial expressions aren’t enough. Use your words, babe.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): I think people underestimate you sometimes, Sagittarius. You are a free spirit and a hell of a lot of fun. I love when you get all “world peacey” and wear bright funky outfits. I think you ought to let that inner wild child show up more often. Suit and tie culture is not for you. You have permission from the cosmos to let that cultural expectation die.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): Oh my dear Capricorn, you need to set down your goals for a minute and relax a little. Your focus is impressive, truly, but please remember to allow yourself downtime. Grab a thermarest and go out to your backyard and just lie in the sun a while, will ya? No productivity allowed. Just watch the clouds, listen to the birds, and feel the sweet sun kissing your skin.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): I’m only a part-time astrologist, so I don’t fully understand all the secrets of the universe yet, but I can see that your creativity is on fire right now! No roadblocks on your horizon. So what are you going to do with this cosmic fortune? Run. You’re going to run with it. And don’t stop.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Pisces my love, you are generous to a fault. I want you to work on finding a balance with that. It’s okay to want to give someone the shirt off your back, but not if that means you’re now naked in a snowstorm. You picking up what I’m putting down?