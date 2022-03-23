Aries (March 21- April 19): Happy Birthday Aries! I’ve got a winning idea for you. Throw a party with this theme: Wear something that you have nowhere else to wear. Old wedding dress? Yep. Lime green ruffled jumpsuit? Absolutely. Baby blue tuxedo with red velvet shoes? Damn straight. I have no doubt that the outfits will be 10/10.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): Sometimes I wonder why I live in a place that the air hurts my face. It’s been so cold lately! And yet, it’s insanely beautiful on those snowy bluebird days. Try and find silver linings this week.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Anything worth doing takes work. We know this. Doing the bare minimum may get you by, but it’s hard to be proud of that kind of effort. Your job this week is to put your head down and your elbows into it. You’ll feel proud on the other end.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): My spidey senses tell me that you need an adventure. But now is not a great time to go traveling for you, for whatever reason. That’s okay! I want you to adventure in your own backyard, metaphorically speaking. Take yourself to the aquarium and lunch in Idaho Falls, or for a winter ski in Grand Teton National Park. Just trying something new outside of the valley.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): I know that it’s technically Spring, but it still feels like winter to me. So keep taking those cat naps you love so much until the ground is 75 percent snow free. You’re welcome.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): There is so much noise going on all around you right now. It’s hard to stay sane and keep track of everything, let alone thrive in these conditions. What are one or two things you can remove from the mix to ease your burden? Quit social media for a week, maybe? Quit your job? Joking! Not joking. Start meditation practice? Baby steps will bring significant results.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Sometimes you’ve got to chop wood and haul water. Literally and figuratively. You know what that means right? It’s time to work! So get up off your bootie and get started.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): Have you heard of the concept of malicious compliance? It’s a passive-aggressive behavior where one meticulously follows the rules to inflict an unintended negative consequence. Perfect strategy against positions of authority. Try it out this week just for funsies.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): It’s easy to appreciate those around you. Why don’t you appreciate yourself in the same way? Be grateful for your strong body that does hard work for you day in and day out. What about that helpful personality of yours? Well deserved pat on the back, methinks. And don’t forget your stunning good looks that grace the world.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): If you wanted it bad enough, you would do it. Whatever “it” is. You think you want it, yet I don’t see you taking the actions to make it actually happen. Sometimes knowing where to start is hard. But not starting and failing before you even try is worse. So just start with something.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Do you ever feel like you’re on a giant hamster wheel? It’s because you are. Same stuff, different day. Time to infuse some randomness into your mix. I don’t have any recommendations on how, you’re just going to have to try everything. You’ll know it when you find it.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): You need some peace and quiet. Like, real quiet. Turn off the radio, the news, music, podcasts, everything. Listed to the house creak. The cat sigh. The fire crackle. The raven’s wing beats as they fly by. This is the medicine you need right now.