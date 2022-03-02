(Not Based on Astrology)
Aries (March 21- April 19): Cleaning the house is not fun. We all know that. But unfortunately it’s part of adulting. Why did we want to be adults so badly when we were kids?! We had no idea how good we had it. But, I digress. Put on some bumping hits from the 90’s and get moving! You’ll be glad you did when all is said and done. It’s Spring Cleaning time, beechiz!
Taurus (April 20- May 20): Sometimes the unknown freaks us out. Vegan gluten free brownies? How could those even be good?!? And yet, they are. Go out on a limb this week to try something new. You may be pleasantly surprised.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): When’s the last time you had a deep sea diving exploration into your identity? Your true destiny is likely more aligned with what you wanted “to be” in 3rd grade than what you’re doing now. Time to weave some of that into your life, if not do a complete 180. Godspeed.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Now that Omicron is settling down, don’t you think it’s a good time to plan a game night? There’s probably only a small window of time before the next Covid variant derails everyone’s lives again, so now’s the time! Call your favorite friends over and let the good times roll. Bonus points if you make it a sweatpants casual event.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): You have a giant heart that sometimes goes to waste. You wanna know what feels good? Serving others. For no other reason than it’s the helpful thing to do. Harness that this week.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): You didn’t do it perfectly like you had planned out in your brain? Nobody cares! And neither should you. Just keep dancing.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Yes, it feels like the world is falling apart all around you. But I think everyone feels that now and again. Don’t despair, there is still joy and shenanigans to be found all around you. Heck, you could even create some of your own.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): Sometimes you just have to swan dive into the unknown and hope that the leap of faith is going to work out. And this week, the stars are saying it’s in your favor. Best of luck, Scorpio.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): If you haven’t had blueberry pancakes in the last two weeks, remedy that immediately! Blueberries have loads of antioxidants, are delicious, and make great smileys in your pancakes. You know what you need to do.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): There’s nothing I love more than listening to a little Rage Against the Machine first thing in the morning. No better way to start the day than with some coffee and a call to the revolution.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): While visiting my sister in Portland this weekend, I was in awe with how many fun candid photos of friends and family she has ALL over her house. It’s really a testament to good times and special memories. I want you to create a shrine of your own in your space that also elicits that kind of happiness, okay?
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): As the Beastie Boys wisely pointed out, “You have to fight, for your right, to paaaaartaaayyy. And since it’s your birthday month I want you to fight for that right with the unwavering energy of 1000 suns. Don’t forget the party hats.