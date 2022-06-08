Aries (March 21- April 19): You’re perfect just the way you are, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Sure, we all have room for improvement, but you are perfectly imperfect here and now. Sit with that, and quit sucking in your stomach.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): Why so crabby panda bear? Is it the crushing realization that unfettered capitalism has ruined this country? Are you having to move, AGAIN, for the 4th time in two years due to the neverending conversion of long term rentals into Airbnb’s? Is it because you can’t buy a decent onion at the grocery store to save your life? I know, it’s getting tougher to get by every day. Take lots of deep breaths and long walks while you sort out all your feelings and make a plan for your role in the revolution.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Have you heard the good news? No? That’s because there isn’t any. You’re going to have to make your own good news to share. That’s where we are at these days. Celebrate even the tiniest of successes that come your way, like your pants still fitting.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Have you been out romping around on the trails yet this spring? It’s time. I want you to harness your inner elf and go foraging around the forest. Let yourself be captivated by the magic of your surroundings. The way the light shines through the trees, the wildflowers gracing you with their presence, the breeze through your hair. Breathe deeply and let all that shiz go.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): You need something fun to do this weekend, and do I have a fun idea for you! It requires driving the pass though. I know, I know. But it’s worth it. I want you to go see the Jackson Hole Juggernauts this Saturday night. It’s going to be epic. So go support the roller derby home team by showing up and doing lots of hooting and hollering.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): The weight of big decisions. It’s an elephant on your chest. Should I stay, or should I go? Can I be my true authentic self here? What once felt like the only place you would ever want to be, is now feeling more like a strange land by the day. But as we’ve discussed before, what’s not growing and changing is dead. And that especially includes you.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): You’re absolutely right, there is a bumper crop of dandelions here in the valley this year. Astute observation. Now the real question, where the heck are all the bees? There don’t seem to be many around yet. In the meantime I want you to make a dandelion crown and wear it around the yard for a couple hours. As an offering of allyship to the bees, but also to nurture your inner wild child.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): This week I want you to get creative in the kitchen. Make something easy and that you love. Bonus points if it’s in season. Homemade pesto? Aw yeah. Caprese bites on a 460° baguette? You are sensing a basil theme, and it’s spot on. Homemade enchilada sauce? Easier than you think! A rootbeer float? Why the heck not. Just get in there and have some fun.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Oh the places you’ll go….like the laundromat and the grocery store. Joking! You’re on track to do some excellent adventuring this summer. I have it on good authority that there are even some fun side quest adventures headed your way that you don’t even know about yet. So be ready for the unexpected and don’t forget to change your underwear.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): Are you living the high life in Teton Valley? What does that even mean, you ask? It means embracing this lifestyle of Poverty With a View and having a good time. Hike the trails, float the river, baptize yourself in the glacial lakes, shake your booty at Music on Main, invite your friends over for a potluck BBQ, hit up the new frisbee golf course (thanks Ray!), join the co-ed summer softball league (thanks Lusio!), and do anything else you can find that is fun and free. Options abound!
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Do you have a dog in your life? If not, you should. They bring so much joy to the mix and provide endless entertainment. Maybe you can’t own your own dog right now, but I’d bet dollars to donuts that you could borrow one from a friend to take on a hike. Or foster one from the shelter if you have the capacity. Already have a dog? Give that lovey an extra snuggle and dog treat just because. Dogs are the friends we need but certainly don’t deserve.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): You are lit up like a light bulb these days. You are just shining bright, and a helluva lot of fun to be around. It’s like the Seasonal Affective Disorder subsided and you switched it into high gear. Have fun riding this high muchachos!