Aries (March 21- April 19): It’s garage sale season. You know what that means. You have to have your own garage sale, so you can make room for the stuff you don’t need that you bought at other people’s garage sales. I’m just stating the facts.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): Isn’t it crazy that one day you wake up and look in the mirror and you notice the passage of time? All of the sudden you have fine lines and sunspots and a gray hair or two and you wonder how the heck you got there. And then you just go back about your business. As John Prine astutely pointed out, “the years just flow by like a broken down dam”.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Not to get all Texas-y on you, but sometimes bigger is better. Like with the snow cones at Hokulia. It’s never the wrong decision.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Rumor has it that you’re the one who kicked the toilet off the wall in the drunk tank last winter. Well, was it you?
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): Wild places are calling to you. You need to heed that call, my friend. Whether it’s bushwhacking up South Leigh or hopping into your car for an impromptu trip to the ocean, you must go.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): Are you already overwhelmed by all the events happening in the valley and the sinking feeling that summer is going to pass you by at lightning speed? Yeah, me too.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Independence Day is right around the corner and if I know you, you’re planning to drive to Wyoming to buy the good fireworks. And by good I mean illegal. Have fun, but try not to hurt yourself, or others, this year.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): So, you’d like to form a meaningful relationship. That’s gonna be tough. You’ve got the depth, it’s the soft skills that need some work. Quit being such a snarlin’ darlin’ and then we’ll check back in.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Sometimes the only thing to do is to keep putting one foot in front of the other. And then wake up and do it again. And again. Eventually the light will break through the clouds and you will be back on your way to a hopeful and happier place.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): There is nothing wrong with being an open book. However, you must also learn to keep your own secrets. It’s called wisdom, yo.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Do you have a weird body trick that no else does? I bet you do. For example, do you have a squeaky eye or do you sneeze when you’re hungry? Have you googled this weirdo thing you do, because you should. What if you are actually the only one in existence who does it? That’d be cool.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Find a lake. Take off your clothes. Jump in. Swim with your fish friends. Float on your back and feel the sun warm your skin. Listen to your breath while your ears are underwater. Let the joy in.