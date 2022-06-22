Aries (March 21- April 19): If the thunder don’t get you then the lightning will.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): You can’t get bit by a zebra if you don’t go to the zoo and stick your hand inside the enclosure. And wouldn’t that be a great story to tell at parties? Just trying to help out your cool factor.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Farming in Teton Valley is a serious commitment. And you don’t have the attention span for that right now. So instead, think about purchasing a veggie share from one of the fabulous farms that have a CSA program in the valley. Bonus points if you volunteer on the farm.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Happy birthday Cancer, you little crabbypants! Here’s some food for thought for you. What’s one thing you have learned about yourself in the past year? What’s one thing you hope for in the upcoming year?
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): Your bedroom is starting to smell like dog farts and mouth breathing. Open the window and let some fresh air in for goodness sake! It wouldn’t kill you to do a load of laundry while you’re at it.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): You’ve been doing a lot of inner work lately, and you’ve been crushing it! But now I want you to take a break. Let your feelings get away from you, say the wrong things, be messy. The universe insists.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Are you ready to go shake a leg at Music on Main? That was a trick question, of course you are. Get out there, do some mingling and dance your little heart out.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): I sense you need to nourish your inner child a bit. I want you to gather all the blankets and pillows you can find around your house and build an epic fort. The coziest and coolest in all of fort building history. Bring in all your favorite treats and a good book. Then spend all day there not answering the door or any calls. Maybe even leave it up for a couple of days.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Oh the places you are about to go and the experiences you are about to have! Take all the pictures. Keep a journal. And don’t forget to send me a postcard so I can live vicariously through your adventures. Godspeed!
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): You wanna up your skill set? Try this on for fun. Become an ordained minister online through the Universal Life Church. Then you too can marry your friends or strangers, perform baptisms in the Teton River, or preside over services for those we’ve lost along the way. Just make yourself useful!
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Did you enjoy last week’s horoscopes about wildflowers? Did they make you want to swear like a sailor with glee? I knew they would ya plant dork.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): You need some sun on your skin, bad! Not just to fight that pasty look you have going on, but also for the benefits of Vitamin D. It’s going to cheer you right up. Now throw some mid-SPF sunscreen on and head outside. Doctor’s orders!