Theme: You belong among the wildflowers
Aries (March 21- April 19): Locoweed, that’s you. I mean the name says it all, amirite? You are totally crazy and also so cute. And not the least bit weedy in my opinion. You’re just an overall wonderful component of the landscape.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): Now I know this seems counterintuitive, but bear with me. You can be such a bull sometimes, but as the pendulum swings you can also be as delicate and fragile as a wild mountain Columbine. So dynamic!
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Like the Larkspur, you can be a real sleeper. We see you over there just being unassuming. But when I take a closer look? Dang, you’re pretty good looking in an extraterrestrial sorta way, and just a touch poisonous. Stay weird Gemini!
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You truly behave like your namesake, the Bleeding Heart, for the things and people you treasure most. And like the wildflower you wear your heart right on your sleeve. Oh the irony, right?
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): It’s not cliché that you are a Balsamroot, I just call it like I see it. You are bright and fun and loud and an early arrival to any party. And those petals really do look like your lion’s mane.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): You can be such a wallflower sometimes, just like the unassuming little Phlox. It can take a minute to notice you, but then the beauty cannot be unseen. And your staying power! You just don’t quit.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): You truly are a Sticky Geranium. You’re bright and cute and charming and seem to be everywhere all at once. However, you also leave your sticky presence all over the place whether wanted or or not.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): You don’t only connect with Fireweed because it’s gorgeous and has fire in its name, but because it is measured. It tells the passing of time with its blossoms moving slowly up the stem. It doesn’t miss a beat, and neither do you.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): You, my love, are truly an Indian Paintbrush. It’s not rare to come upon you, but it’s always such a welcomed surprise. You have the ability to light up anyone’s day just by being you.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): Like the seldom seen Beargrass of the Rockies, your blooms come in intervals, sometimes years in between. But when they arrive, all eyes are on you.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Here in our neck of the woods, some people think Lupine is a dime a dozen. Oh, but it’s not. Like you, it’s attractive and not to be messed with. It’ll lure you in with its beauty, then poison you while you’re not looking if not handled respectfully. I like that about you.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): For better or worse you embody the whimsy attitude of Prairie Smoke. You start out all normal then blossom into the weirdest Dr. Seussy little flower of the bunch. You look delicate, but though you are small you are also mighty.