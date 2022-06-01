Aries (March 21- April 19): Schooooooool’s out for summer!! Who cares? You’re not in school anymore. The kids care, that’s who. And how do we support the youth of today? We hire them to mow our lawns, and stop at EVERY. SINGLE. LEMONADE. STAND. Keep quarters in your car for just such an occasion. Be the hero.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): This is a public service announcement to remind you to purchase new sunscreen for the year. As if the sun was ever actually going to shine in Teton Valley again! No, it will. I hope. And you can’t be using that half-strength stuff from last year. Your gorgeous skin depends on it!
Gemini (May 21-June 20): My Geminizzle! This is your time to shine. Not just because it’s your birthday, but because you are on fire! You’re just extra smart and cute and funny and wonderful to be around right now. I’d say keep up the good work, but it’s just effortless for you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Oh you’re sweet but a psycho, a little bit psycho. But you know, we all need that crazy friend. I know you’d go to bat for someone you love without hesitation. You’re the kind of friend who would help bury a body, no questions asked. You’re true blue, ride or die. Buuuut…you gotta dial down the crazy. Astrologer’s orders.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): Your assignment this week is to bake a cake. And then share it with someone. You could even be a cake fairy and just anonymously leave someone you like a piece or two. Wouldn’t that be fun? Wouldn’t you love if someone brought you cake?! That’s what I’m saying. Now get baking.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): My dear Virgo, you gotta get out of your head this week. I want you to do an art project. Something that takes up so much attention and focus that you have no choice but to be present to the process. Make a pinata maybe? Then fill it with candies and treasures and take it to the park for all the kids fresh outta school. If you don’t have young kids of your own, bring one you know along so it’s not weird. Mine are always available for loan.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): I read an article recently about the three keys to happiness. Wealth? Nope. Love? Wrong again. A lifetime supply of jalapeno poppers? Strangely, that didn’t make the cut either. The three keys to happiness are access to good food, sunshine, and a body of water nearby. It’s almost like we’re actually part of the animal kingdom, isn’t it?
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): It’s Pride month! Now, I want you to do more than just throw on a rainbow t-shirt in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community. I want you to attend one of the several Pride events happening in Teton Valley this month. If you’re part of the alphabet mafia, stand and be counted. If you’re an ally to the Queer community, even more of a reason to stand and be counted.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Money. Easy come, easy go. Er, comes slowly and laboriously and leaves like sand between your fingers is more like it, amirite? I want you to save some pennies though. You have a goal in mind and you’re going to need some extra cash to make it happen. Put that hustle into high gear and start saving so you are ready to pounce when the time comes.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): Mama said there would be days like this. But chin up, it’s not all pandemics, mass shootings, and stripping women of their fundamental human rights. It’s also dancing like a maniac at Music on Main, and puppies licking your face, and beautiful sunsets on a perfect day with those you love. Let those moments of grace anchor you. The road ahead is a long one.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): You know what I like about you? You always keep it real. Whether it’s because you wear your heart on your sleeve, or because you have no poker face to speak of, you are authentically yourself. And it is awkwardly adorable.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): My little fishy dishy, you are making big changes right now. And it’s coming surprisingly easy to you–for once. It’s like the universe is opening up all the doors for you. Or maybe, just maybe, it’s you getting out of your own way. About dang time.