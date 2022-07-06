Aries (March 21- April 19): It’s no secret that you want to burn it all down in the best of times. And you’ve really been pushed to the test these last few weeks to not actually burn it all down. I want you to harness that energy and fight like hell for what you believe in. And don’t stop. When we fight, we win.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): My spidey senses tell me that you need a polaroid camera in your life. Just to document all the things in real time. Because let’s be real, I think we both know you’re never going to print off all those pics from your phone and the computer. Plus, you’ll be the life of the party.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Sometimes it feels like I’ve known you my whole life. And it’s weird, because “astrologically speaking” we’re not supposed to get along all that well. And yet you’re my favorite and best (don’t tell the other signs). Funny how that works.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): While traveling through the desert recently I saw a bumper sticker that made me think of you. It was simple, and yet so powerful. “Send it, honey”. I want that to be a pep talk from you, to you. In all you do moving forward. Big meeting? Send it, honey. Difficult conversation? Send it, honey. Need courage for that rapid you’re about to tear through? Send it, honey.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): I recently got a message from my email provider telling me that my storage was almost full and would I like to buy more cloud storage space. Being the packrat I am, I almost did it. But then I remembered that, no, what I needed to do was clean house. And so do you. Purge all the old junk taking up space in your home, email accounts, and general psyche. You’ll feel better on the other side.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): When life gives you lemons, add vodka. Joking! I think you’re supposed to make lemonade or something like that. Either way, you can’t just sit there and sulk about it, you have to take action. So do just that, sweet Virgo.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Nothing like a small break from your daily grind, only to be slingshot back into reality with the force of a thousand volcanoes. I mean, you always expect a few small fires waiting to be put out, but not for women’s rights and practical gun safety laws to be engulfed in a four-alarm fire. Time to grab a tool and start fighting the blaze.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): It’s full on tourist season and I know you’re starting to get a little testy. Try not to let the road rage get to you, and for goodness sake no bar fights this time, okay? Deep breaths and remember there’s only 90 or so more days of this.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Well the weather is getting downright lovely, amirite? You don’t usually need any help figuring out something fun to do, but I’m here to give you a couple of ideas anyway. Have you floated the Teton River yet? It’s flowing high and fast so try not to crash into the willows too much. And what about packing a picnic and riding Targhee’s chairlift to the top of the mountain? Views for days. Anywho, go have some fun for the both of us.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): They say chivalry is dead, but I disagree. Though it does seem harder to find these days. However, if ever there was a time we needed it, it’s now. So my dear Knights and Shieldmaidens, it is your time to show courage, honor, courtesy, justice, kindness, and readiness to help the weak. You got this.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): When’s the last time you cracked into a book of poetry? It’s easy to forget that it’s a wonderful medium to lose yourself in. Here’s a few suggestions, old and new, to get you started down the path: Amanda Gorman, Rupi Kaur, Marge Piercy, Ed Abbey, Pablo Neruda, and Gregory Pardlo. And don’t forget you can always watch amazing slam poetry on YouTube. Have fun!
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): You’re at max capacity right now, and it’s good for you to realize it. You have more balls in the air that you know what to do with, and inevitably some will fall. That’s just life. Pick the ones you can back up, kick the ones you can’t aside, and see if there is a way to share and lighten some of that load. And then, babe, just keep juggling.