Theme: Borrowed one-ish liners.
Aries (March 21- April 19): “Who knows what the future holds, or where the cards may fall? But if you don't come out West and see, you'll never know at all.” –Lucinda Williams
Taurus (April 20- May 20): "Dearly beloved, we have gathered here today to get through this thing called life." –Prince
Gemini (May 21-June 20): “It don’t take a whole day to recognize sunshine.” –Common
Cancer (June 21-July 22): “Who told you you could rewrite the rules, and do you really take me for a goddamn fool, 'cause I'm done.” –Frazey Ford
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): “R-E-S-P-E-C-T, find out what it means to me.” –Aretha Franklin
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): “I saw your eyes behind your hair, and you're looking tired, but you don't look scared.” –Brandi Carlisle
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): “Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right, here I am, stuck in the middle with you.” –Stealers Wheel
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): “Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?” –Queen
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): “And god help you if you are a phoenix and you dare rise up from the ash, a thousand eyes will smolder with jealousy while you were just flying past.” –Ani DiFranco
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): “One pill makes you larger, and one pill makes you small. And the ones that mother gives you, don't do anything at all.” –Jefferson Airplane
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): “You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometime you just might find you get what you need.” –The Rolling Stones
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): "I don’t give a damn ‘bout my bad reputation, you’re living in the past, it's a new generation.” –Joan Jett
