Aries (March 21- April 19): Tell your friends you love them. Even if it’s awkward at first, keep going. It will become more natural as time goes on. It’s good for you, and it’s good for them. Plus, they’ll never see it coming–it will be hysterical.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): It’s all too easy to get sucked into the societal expectations of what a successful life looks like. As Nikos Kazantzakis wrote in Zorba the Greek, “Oh, yes. Wife. Children. Home. Everything. The full catastrophe.” Taurus, that may or may not be for you. What does success look like to you? Dream big my little Ferdinand.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): When in doubt, more cowbell. Ding-a-ling-ling mother truckers!
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Whew! You’ve had a big month. Hopefully you celebrated your most recent trip around the sun with the panache we’ve all come to love and expect from you. What’s something on your life list that you can check off in this next year ahead of you? Big or small, it doesn’t matter. Make a goal, and then start putting steps in place to achieve it.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): Happy birthday leo. While technically it’s not your birthday yet, we all know you’re already celebrating. So just go ahead and do it. Go big this year and throw yourself a wild party. You need it, and your friends will be happy to oblige in the good times.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): I’ve learned a cool new trick I think you’re going to appreciate. Do you have a big thing coming up? If you have a business meeting, party, family event, whatever it is, plan to get a pedicure the next day. Trust me!!! Having some quiet self care time scheduled the following day is the best way to decompress. Plus your feet are starting to look kinda gnar from all the summer sandal wear. You’re welcome.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Have you gone camping yet this summer, because we’re about halfway through. Yes? Good work. No? Time to get your butt in gear. There are a million beautiful places to check out nearby. Gros Ventre? Oh heck yeah. Cliff and Wade lakes? Party time! Teton Canyon? Sure, I guess that’s fine too. Just get out there and enjoy the smell of pine in the air, sticky s’mores by the fire, and the sweet buzz of the mosquitos in your tent at night.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): Hear me out…I think you need a hot tub. Eight months of winter is no joke, and no one’s mental health is all that stellar come February. Don’t you think a hot tub would improve your quality of life? I do. Wanna go halfsies?
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Throw at least one party a year. I don’t care if it’s a birthday party, or Halloween party. Just get your friends, family, and/ or acquaintances that you want to be your friends to come over. Make it a potluck and put on some lively tunes. Dance. Get silly. Laugh. Eat too much. Try not to drink too much. And keep your clothes on this time for goodness sake! (Or don’t.)
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): I know you want to be over there where all the cool kids are, but let’s be honest…you belong over here in the peanut gallery with us. Seats are cheap, the heckling is fun (but kind!), and your face will hurt from laughter when all is said and done. It’s the only place to be really.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Ermahgerd, you are so cute when you’re smug. Which, let’s be honest, is often.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands. If you’re sad and you know, you can dance. That’s right. Turn the music up loud, and get it all out babycakes. Dance, and cry, and rage, til you have nothing left. Then go to bed. You should feel slightly less bad in the morning.