Guest written by the Community Foundation of Teton Valley
Aries (March 21- April 19): You will note a spring in your step as you view plans for the weekend. Aspirations of a slow start with a cup of joe and Sweet Caroline softly playing on the cassette player will be overpowered by your desire to strap on your running shoes and seek out a local 5k. You will be rewarded with the feeling of accomplishment that will spark a new career in competitive races.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): You will be presented with big decisions on Friday on how your weekend will unfold. You will be fraught between a desire to run amongst a crowd of people, celebrating a community anniversary, and the desire to stroll amongst a crowd of tents. This little drama will play out as a test of your internal strength to do everything but will eventually be a lesson on the value you place on social interaction. Be careful to listen to your heart.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): As you will just be out of your month on the Astrology Calendar, you will be looking for that Gemini twin for support. Luckily, they will not be hard to find on Saturday morning as you will be led to a large gathering where like minds will prevail. Your heart will be filled with the joy of giving. Don’t look past meeting someone new, a possible long-lost twin that you never knew, that is also in the giving and sharing mood. This will most prominently happen between the 9am to noon hours on Saturday.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): This is your month and without a doubt be the most productive for self-awareness. Your intellect will increase threefold as you will be presented with many learning opportunities on Saturday. This will come through experiential methods, so be open to conversations and tactile presentations. You will be so engaged you will forget how much you are taking in, so make sure to hydrate and take notes.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): As your inner lion roars of hunger pains on Saturday morning, do not despair. An array of opportunities to feed that beast lies within a serene, white space that will present itself. You will nourish your body with all elements to ensure you can take on almost anything. Do not let the roars of that Leo distract you from other sights that feed your passion for giving as well. As you tame the inner lion you will be satisfied with the progress you have supported externally.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): You will question much about how to address concerns for the future. “How will I elevate others?” is the current nagging conundrum spinning in your head. Look for opportunities to express your gratitude to others that only come once a year, typically the 3rd Saturday in July. Express yourself by giving in a variety of ways-volunteering or donating are purely examples and are not required per se.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): “Spirit” will define your Saturday. Be open to expressing your inner Libra by representing yourself externally, specifically in the way you dress. Others will be looking for your leadership, so be bold! Others will also be looking to be bolder than you, so take your “Spirit” to new heights and you will be rewarded, possibly monetarily. Find others that share your newfound desire to externally express your “Spirit” and you could be rewarded even more, possibly monetarily.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): Your moon is in retrograde, which means you need to start your Saturday morning in a forward motion. You will have distractions competing with your desire to get up, so make sure to surround yourself with scratchy sheets and hard pillows. This will ensure you will not miss the start of your day with others stretching their limbs in the same forward motion as you. Also, do not rely so much on the moons for guidance, they are really hard to find in daylight hours.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Little ones will have a significant impact on your Saturday outlook. Look for small two-legged creatures that are using four limbs to excite others around them. Here you will find bountiful youth that will help you tap into those infant emotions that started your journey in life. This interaction will be short-lived, unless the two-legged wee ones fall asleep, then you will need to dig deep into your inner chakra to help them rise once again on their short adventure across the blue land. You will be filled with joy upon exiting this interaction, or extreme boredom if they fall asleep, either way-enjoy the trip into your past.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): Animals will be a positive influence on you this Saturday morning, especially between 9am and noon. Seek out a place where you can find all forms of creatures, not a zoo!, and help them feel cared for and wanted. They will provide you with smiles and smells that will take you to a place of content and peacefulness. Give into this moment, tenderly pet these creatures as you experience complete euphoria. Be careful not to get too caught up though as you do not want to step in the pile, well you know!
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Water will guide you on Saturday. It will be your friend. Seek out a multifaceted area that many people gather to refill their bodies and nourish the inner/dehydrated selves. This will not be a body of water, so you will need to search out a place that is likely where many community members will be on this 3rd Saturday in July. Allow your body to be drawn to the place where water is a landing zone and you will be rewarded with laughter that will bring you joy beyond your wildest belief.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Under the light of day, specifically Saturday, you will be granted an opportunity to see beyond the borders of your life. You will receive total enlightenment if you allow yourself to experience all that is presented to you, mostly between 9am and noon, but you must be open to it. Seek others that have knowledge in all areas of where you live. Take in information that will heighten your awareness and you will be rewarded with the good all around you. This opportunity will be short-lived, but done with intent, you will be a stronger person by noon, or maybe the end of the day, depending on how tired you are.