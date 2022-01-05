IMG_20210830_180218480.jpg
Bryce Angell

New Years Meditations

Aries (March 21- April 19): Inhale and hold your breath. I do not have to swan dive into everything. Exhale. I also cannot fight my nature.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Inhale and hold your breath. I love luxury and maximum coziness. Exhale. It’s also okay to experience discomfort for growth.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Inhale and hold your breath. My duality does not define me. Exhale. But I am business in the front, party in the back.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Inhale and hold your breath. I may be expensive. Exhale. But I am quality.

Leo (July 23-Aug 22): Inhale and hold your breath. I may be low quality. Exhale. But I am expensive.

Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): Inhale and hold your breath. It’s fine…I’m fine…everything is fine. Exhale. I will quit lying to myself.

Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Inhale and hold your breath. I pledge allegiance to myself. Exhale. Nobody gets between me and my fritos.

Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): Inhale and hold your breath. I float like a butterfly. Exhale. I sting like a bee.

Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Inhale and hold your breath. I won’t try and overcomplicate this. Exhale. Occam’s Razor.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): Inhale and hold your breath. I am hilarious, and vivacious, and eternal. Exhale. I honor you dear Betty White.

Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Inhale and hold your breath. Holding grudges does not serve me. Exhale. I will let that shiz go.

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Inhale and hold your breath. I am wrapped up in the excitement of possibility. Exhale. I will not put all my eggs in one basket.

