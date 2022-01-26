Aries (March 21- April 19): Next time you are at the coffee shop, grocery store, mechanic, whatever…I want you to say “Thanks, love you!” as you walk out the door. It will be awkward, but it could also totally make their day and make them laugh! They may even say it back. Bonus points if you have to see the person again sooner than later.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your mission is to park at the absolute farthest point away from your destinations all week. You need the extra steps. We all need the extra steps. Be careful not to slip on the ice.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): As the ever wise Grateful Dead once sang, “Sometimes you get shown the light in the strangest places if you look at it right.” Flip your perception on it’s head to see if you can find that magic this week.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): I know you have back pain, depression, and 100 things to do. Thus, you must not even consider logging onto Facebook, Tiktok, Netflix or Instagram. Go take a shower, get dressed, and seize this god awful day.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): Did you go into Driggs this week to see the snow sculptures carved by the Snowscapes crew? They were so awesome! Drunk penguins and bears with pistols. If you haven’t seen them yet, hurry down before they melt. Though I don’t think there are any lions.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): A rancher friend recently told me that ranching is “the art of selective neglect.” Wow, did that resonate. I feel like that also applies to work, parenting, friendships, and in general, adulting. Work on embracing that this week and beyond.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): What is something that you used to believe wholeheartedly that you now don’t. Winter is a wonderful time to reevaluate your whole way of thinking. It’s not a midlife crisis, it’s a transition. A metamorphosis into something stronger and better and more beautiful after shedding off all those stale layers.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): You understood the assignment. We both know what I’m talking about.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): I heard that of all the signs in the zodiac that Sagittarius has the most serial killers. But it’s actually Capricorn. You still come in pretty high in third place though. Not that it’s a competition…
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): Capricorn!! You have the most serial killers in your sign. What do you have to say about yourself?! You have to relinquish some of that control and influence over others you love so much, okay?
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Babe, you gotta lay off the crazy pills this week. You’ve been traveling too far down the rabbit hole of internet conspiracy theories. And showing up at your ex’s house drunk and in your underwear??? Yes, I understand they were cute, but you gotta knock it off.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): It’s hard finding out bad news. Especially when the hits just keep on coming. But darling, you must not internalize that pain. Learn it, feel it, and let it go. Make a plan on how to show up for others in their time of need, and how to show up for yourself.