Aries (March 21- April 19): Aries, sometimes I give you a hard time for being such a fiery little pill. But honestly, I love it. You set a goal, you crush it. You have an opinion, you state it. You take a beating, you keep on ticking. You are no nonsense! And I am here for it.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): I learned this from Seinfeld but I think everyone should do this. Next time someone around you sneezes, instead of saying “bless you”, how about “you are soooooo good looking.” Make their day!
Gemini (May 21-June 20): How’s that new year’s resolution going? No seriously, are you eating at least one piece of chocolate a day? No one likes a quitter.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You and I both know that you are pretty much psychic. It is both very cool and somewhat unnerving when you say something related to what I was just thinking. How do you do that? Anywho, use this incredible skill to your advantage this week and let me know if Omicron has peaked yet or not.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): Did you hear the big news? PAWS adopted the local animal shelter. As a cool cat yourself, don’t think this would be a great opportunity to go and do some volunteer work to help them get settled? Better yet, bring a cute new cat home! Bonus points if you adopt a senior animal.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): You are a sight on cross-country skis. It looks good on you. You should do it all the time with your favorite pals. Maybe even start a skier gang!
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Harmony is the name of the game. You love it. It’s in your bones. And yet…sometimes it seems like you do everything in your power to undermine it. Which I get!! We all self-sabotage sometimes. But, I just wanted to point this out so you can get back on track. When you’re ready.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): Repeat after me: I am not intimidating. You’re not! Others may be intimidated by your animated discourse and strong personality, but that’s on them. You keep being you.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Okay, you win the prize for being the happiest and most chipper sign of the zodiac. Teach us your ways as we enter 2020 3.0. No seriously, throw us a bone.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): How many Lindor chocolate balls is too many to eat while you’re sitting at the computer working on a project? Asking for a friend.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): I feel like you are hiding some part of yourself. Others see it in you. You know it’s in you. This is a little message from the universe telling you that it’s safe to come out now.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Oh sweet Pisces…you are trying your best. I see you. I. SEE. YOU. Keep on keeping on. Cause you’re crushing it. One day at a time.