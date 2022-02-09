(Not Based on Astrology)
Aries (March 21- April 19): Aries, your language of love is words of affirmation. So I’m here to tell you that you are good enough, smart enough, dog gonnit people like you. And you’re hella sexy to boot.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): Taurus’ language of love is physical touch. This Valentine’s Day I want you to treat yourself to a weighted blanket. It’s like being hugged all night long. In a good way. Without someone else’s breath in your face.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Gemini, your love language is quality time. Which is weird because you also love physical touch. To combine them both I want you to love on an animal. If you don’t have a pet, borrow a dog from a friend, or foster a fluffy friend from the animal shelter. Brush them, walk them, pet them, cuddle on the couch with them. It’s Snugglefest 9000. It will be a gift to the both of you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You are a natural caretaker of others, so your love language being acts of service makes total sense. But, you don’t always take care of you, you selfless little sweetheart. This V-Day I want you to take care of YOU. What’s the nicest thing you could do for yourself? Make a list. And then do at least two-thirds of the things on that list. Start with making yourself Waffles for breakfast.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): Leo, words of affirmation is your love language. I want you to sit down with a pencil and paper and write down all the things you love about yourself. No matter how small or ridiculous. You love the way your freckles are asymmetrical? Write it down. You love that the pets in the house favor you? Write it down. You love that you were born a Leo and it’s obviously the best sign? Write. It. Down.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): Virgo, you are a giver. It’s no wonder that your love language is acts of service. You’re always showing up for the people in your life. But this Valentine’s Day I want you to show up for yourself. Take the time to do something nice for yourself. Make yourself a nice dinner and leave the dishes for the next day. Buy yourself your favorite sweet treat or bouquet of flowers to cheer your space up a bit. Go big.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Libra your love language is definitely gifts. This Valentines I want you to give yourself something truly special. I want you to purchase one of those at-home DNA tests. Find out more about your ethnicity and see if you have any secret siblings you didn’t know about. Fun for the whole family.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): Scorpio, you love physical touch. It’s your love language a thousand times over. This Valentine’s Day I want you to treat yourself to a massage. Splurge a little and book the hour and half session. Lose yourself in it. You deserve it.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Sagittarius, you love quality time with people. It’s truly your love language. This Valentine’s Day I want you to ask someone out for a friend date. Maybe it’s someone you’ve wanted to get to know better, or maybe it’s a dear friend you haven’t connected with in a while. Ask them out. Go on a walk along the river, or treat them to tacos. It’s a gift to them, and yourself.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): Capricorn, you wish it was Christmas everyday. You love giving and getting gifts! It’s your love language whether you like it or not. So this Valentine’s Day I want you to gift yourself something special. Maybe you’ve been secretly wanting a yearlong subscription of colorful socks mailed to your house each month, or perhaps you’ve been eyeing the paint and sip classes at The Local Galleria. Now’s the time to treat yo self!
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Aquarius, acts of service is your love language. And you are an absolute superstar of showing your love to others this way. But this V-Day, I want you to show yourself that same kind of love. Get takeout for dinner or hire a kid in the neighborhood to shovel the snow for you. Kick back and enjoy the night off.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Pisces, quality time is your love language. This Valentine’s I want you to spend some real time with yourself. Make a fruity mocktail and draw up a hot bath. Drop a fancy bath bomb in it. Be with your thoughts. Daydream about where you see yourself in five years. Then speak it aloud to the universe. It will come.