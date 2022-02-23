Aries (March 21- April 19): You were just cruising along minding your business and all of the sudden it’s the Gazpacho Police in your rearview mirror! Stay calm, mind your manners, and if you’re lucky you can just move right along.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): Did you know that you don’t have to be middle aged to have a midlife crisis? You can examine your life and beliefs any old time you want. Look inward. Peel the onion layers back one at a time until you find your core beliefs. Dismantle the ones that no longer serve you. Build up the ones that do.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): I hate to be the one to break it to you, but you need a new ringtone. Bad. You need something funny or zippy that catches your attention and makes you want to dance every time someone calls you. No more boring rings that make you cringe at the thought of having to talk to someone. May I suggest the Wiggle Wiggle ringtone? It’s catchy.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): It’s Random Acts of Kindness week for you. Which is a pretty easy assignment for a sweetheart like you. Bring the shopping cart back to the store for an older adult, build a snowman in someone’s yard during the wee hours of the morning, or buy a coffee for the person in line behind you. You and the recipient of your kindness will both be better for it.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): I don’t take you as the type of person who dreads running into a certain person at the grocery store. And yet, I saw you duck behind the chips display at Broulim’s. It was hilarious. Accept that you live in a small town and sashay past that person like the Queen or King that you are.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): You had done such a good job planning and prepping and then, as the universe is wont to do, the whole rug was pulled out from under you. Don’t panic. It. Will. Work. Out. Not how you expected it to or wanted it to, but the solution is on the way. I promise. Just keep putting one foot in front of the other.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Libra, you are attracted to wild and zany people. Why? Because they represent unbridled freedom to you. You crave their don’t give a darn-ness. But you too can nurture that in yourself. In fact, you’re already halfway there. Look at what you’re wearing right now!
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): To no one’s surprise, least of all you Scorpio, you are the world champ at pleasure chasing. You love that sweet hit of dopamine. But listen kid, it’s just a temporary high. And when it wears off you go sniffing out more of that feel good hormone, often to your own detriment. So pump your brakes and look into what void it is you are trying to fill.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): What’s that you say? You are craving a little spontaneity in your life? Ask, and thou shalt receive. Adopt the puppy, book the plane ticket, buy the greenhouse. The universe gives you permission to go big without regrets.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): Your mission should you choose to accept it is to get crafty this week. Pull out your glue gun, hit the internet for inspiration if needed, and start getting weird. Your art doesn’t need to be beautiful or meaningful or any of that nonsense. Just make something for the fun of it. Tanya and Tucker at the Driggs Library Maker’s Space could probably help too if you need some moral support.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Aquarius, you have been doing the best job rolling with the punches lately. You have navigated your way through these latest trials with such grace, strength and care. Now it is time to take the deepest well deserved exhale.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Oh Pisces, sometimes you make the rashest decisions!! I would know, because I’m you. And as much fun as those decisions are in the moment, boy howdy do you need to slow your roll. Because, oh what’s that? Is that the consequences to your own actions knocking at your door? Yes, yes it is. But also Happy Birthday month Pisces, do whatever you want.