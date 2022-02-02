Aries (March 21- April 19): It’s been a long and winding road for you lately. Ups, downs, ins, outs, all of the aboves. You’ve done a great job taking it in stride, but I know you’re getting tired. We all are. Do something nice for yourself like booking a stay at an all inclusive resort in Mexico for a week. The kids/pets are fine home alone. I’ll check on them.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): As the quarter moon approaches, Taurus peeps will feel energized. This energy will be needed to stick to New Year’s fitness goals as cold, dark days make us want to hibernate. No worries, though, because stubborn Taurus has the tenacity to get that workout in! (Guest submission by Jo Lynn S.)
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Ahh, the distant noise of kids screaming/sirens blaring/the neighbor’s chainsaw at 7am. So annoying, I know! But instead of letting it eat at you, I want you to take a deep breath and put some ear plugs in, and ignore the world and your responsibilities like you want to. Just this once.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You know how growing up we had to recite the pledge of allegiance everyday? Yeah, that was weird. But I want you to come up with your own pledge of allegiance. Allegiance to aid and abet in ominous positivity maybe? Allegiance to being true to thine own self perhaps? Allegiance to the voices in your head? Kidding!! Write it up and put it on your bathroom mirror. Recite daily, or as needed.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): I’ve always thought it was so weird that adults play video games. Snobby, I know. But I’m now realizing it’s just a way to keep the youth inside one alive. Or to dissociate. Both are important at times! Leo, what do you do for play? If you don’t have an answer I encourage you to find one quicklike.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): I have this little poster on my wall at work that gives you reminders on things to do when feeling anxious or overwhelmed. So here are a few to carry in your pocket this week when life starts to feel like a lot. Have you had a glass of water in the last hour? Have you eaten recently? When’s the last time you went outside? And my personal favorite, do you have an animal nearby that you can pet? If not, I’m willing to loan out my cat Lefty. Best snuggler ever.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Not all superheros wear capes. And certainly no one should be waiting around to be saved by one. You are your own superhero. Yes you, in your dirty Carhartts. Rise to the occasion and take life by the horns. Save yourself.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): I recently decided to quit drinking alcohol for the year of our lord 2022. Big decision, I know. But dry January just wasn’t enough. I needed an overly ambitious goal in my life. You feel me? Scorpio, you, too, need an overly ambitious goal. A major change that resets your daily course of doings. So what’s it gonna be?
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): I hate to be the one to break it to you, but the American Dream is dead. Gone are the days that a single income could purchase a home for the family. We know that all too well here in the valley, where even two incomes is often not enough to break into home ownership. So don’t be looking to Bezos or Musk for inspiration. They are the epitome of capitalist nightmare. It’s up to you to find your own path to happiness and redefine what success looks like to, and for, you.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): Are you needing a little extra feel good in your life? Because boy howdy do I have an idea for you. How about volunteering in the community. There are like 50 non-profit organizations in Teton Valley, can you believe that? And I’m pretty sure that many, if not all, need volunteers. You could be shoveling poo for the horses at Hapi Trails, or sorting goods at Lucky Dog Thriftstore, or helping cook delicious foods at the senior center. What are you waiting for, get in there! Because it takes a village.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Oh Aquarius, I know this never-ending pandemic is bumming you out bigtime. You feel like your wings have been clipped. You want to go adventuring and out to meet new people! But you also don’t want to catch the covids (again). So what to do? Set your sights on outdoor adventures. Join a hiking or ski club, or drive to the beach and strike up a conversation with some beach combers. You can both play it safe, and relieve those itchy feet.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): I recently purchased some bluetooth headphones so I can listen to audiobooks while I walk the dogs. Do I listen to audiobooks? No. Do I walk the dogs? Also, no. But these are things I wantto do. So this week I want you to set yourself up for success. Get the tools in place that you will need to make a change in your life.