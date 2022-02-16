IMG_20210830_180218480.jpg
Bryce Angell

Bad Haikus

Aries (March 21- April 19):

You were forged in fire

Taking everyday by storm

Go little rockstar

Taurus (April 20- May 20):

Born by light of moon

Bound to earth this time around

Plant your feet deeply

Gemini (May 21-June 20):

Who are you today

The good twin or the bad twin?

Ha, both as always

Cancer (June 21-July 22):

It’s a third eye day

Feel the golden thread around

Do not get tangled

Leo (July 23-Aug 22):

Today be so small

Crouch beneath the bush, listen

Do not attack, purr

Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22):

Rising up like a

Phoenix from the ashen fires

Spread your wings, fly high

Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22):

Drop the façade, your

Authenticity reigns, by

Actions, not your words

Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21):

No one is watching

Dancing your little heart out

Go big or go home

Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21):

The house is filthy

I would rather do taxes

Procrastination

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19):

To leave or not to

Old experience or new

The choice is but yours

Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18):

Why did you do it

You bit the hand that feeds you

Learn from your mistakes

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20):

Dance party nation

Burning down the house she says

Indubitably

