Aries (March 21- April 19):
You were forged in fire
Taking everyday by storm
Go little rockstar
Taurus (April 20- May 20):
Born by light of moon
Bound to earth this time around
Plant your feet deeply
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Who are you today
The good twin or the bad twin?
Ha, both as always
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
It’s a third eye day
Feel the golden thread around
Do not get tangled
Leo (July 23-Aug 22):
Today be so small
Crouch beneath the bush, listen
Do not attack, purr
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22):
Rising up like a
Phoenix from the ashen fires
Spread your wings, fly high
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22):
Drop the façade, your
Authenticity reigns, by
Actions, not your words
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21):
No one is watching
Dancing your little heart out
Go big or go home
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21):
The house is filthy
I would rather do taxes
Procrastination
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19):
To leave or not to
Old experience or new
The choice is but yours
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18):
Why did you do it
You bit the hand that feeds you
Learn from your mistakes
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20):
Dance party nation
Burning down the house she says
Indubitably
