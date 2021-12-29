New Year’s Resolutions
Aries (March 21- April 19): For 2022 I want you to commit to eating one jar of pickles a month. I hear it’s a magical recipe for finding true gut health and happiness. Also, they are delicious.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): For 2022 I want you to make the resolution to quit lying to yourself that you are going to make any lifestyle changes. We both know you’re not. Be authentic with your bad self. Plus, nobody likes a quitter.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): I think your planned resolution for 2022 of eating less chocolate is a mistake. Why set yourself up for failure? Instead, how about you make a resolution to eat one piece of chocolate every. single. day. Now this I think you can accomplish.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Oh Cancer, do I have a resolution for you! For the year 2022 I want you to make less bad decisions. I’m not even asking you to make good decisions, just less bad. I know it’s a lot to ask, and honestly I’m not even sure you’re capable. But give it the old college try.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): Your 2022 resolution is to establish a monthly creative writing project. Once a month I want you to write a poem, or even a clever meme, or heck why not try and write some horoscopes! Really you’re off the hook because you don’t have to keep it up every day of the year. Just 12 days of the year and you’re done baby!
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): You know the best way to keep a New Year’s resolution? Don’t make one. You already keep too many to-do lists and have like a 1000 balls in the air at any one time. So, you get the year off. Enjoy!
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Your 2022 resolution is to start taking Jiu Jitsu up at the Teton Training Center. Let’s face it, you have lots of aggression to get out. Why not learn how to be a badawhile you sort it all out?!
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): Your 2022 resolution is to work on better tolerating people. You don’t even have to like them, or be friendly, just tolerate them. Warts and stupidity and all.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Your 2022 resolution is to watch more cat videos on the internet. The cuter the better. You’ll have no choice but to soak up all that goodness through osmosis. You could even start right meow!
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): Your 2022 resolution is to quit your gym membership, drink more, and carbo load. You’re welcome.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Your 2022 resolution is to slow the eff down. Seriously, you need less on your plate. I want you to practice saying “no” every morning in the mirror until it becomes muscle memory.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Your 2022 resolution is to stretch. Stretch your mind to not automatically go to worst case scenarios. Stretch your creaky limbs before they completely seize up on you. Stretch your creativity to involve more than just 4th grade level collages. You can do it!