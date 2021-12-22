Aries (March 21- April 19): Water under the bridge? No. Because there is no bridge. You may have accidentally (or not!) burned it to the ground already. So spicy this week, you are!
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Do I watch TikToks for astrological inspiration? I’ll never tell. But it’s a no bones day.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Stand down with your crazy love ideas. Leave the matchmaking to the water signs. We’re the best at setting up two people who wouldn’t work in a million years.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): Random fun fact of the day: the continent of Africa is currently splitting in two. Sloooowly. Geology in action!
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): Shower. Bath. Shower. Excessive? Yes. Are you going to do it anyway? Also, yes.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): You seem like you need a little help finding the holiday spirit. Try throwing on a Santa hat and go down to Corner Drug or the Victor Emporium and buy every kid you see an ice cream. Sprinkle that magic all around.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): Everyone knows that revenge is a dish best served cold. But did you also know that I give you explicit permission to get all Petty Crocker anytime you want? Well, I do. Just be ridiculously clever with it.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): It snowed four inches. Is that a lot? Ladies, the men would like to know if that’s a lot. Or just average?
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): No corny holiday themes for you this week! Cause it’s your birthday!! Happy Birthday you gorgeous humans. I love you.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): If you were kidnapped and your kidnapper returned you after just two hours, what would it be for?? Talking. It would be because you just won’t shut up. Can’t shut up. And it’s finally working in your favor.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Are you the Grinch who stole Christmas?? Yes, you are. And honestly, I can’t blame you. It’s all starting to feel like a little much. Make some hot buttered rum and hide out until it passes.