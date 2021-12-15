Aries (March 21- April 19): Sometimes life stops you in your tracks and makes you update your operating system. Don’t. Fight. It. You may even enjoy the moment of pause if you stop all that huffing and puffing of yours. Es lo que es.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Did you eat breakfast this morning? I knew you didn’t. Taurus, how do you expect your beautiful brain to do all it’s magic running on empty? Now, go fry up an egg and watch the fireworks go! Buen provecho.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): You’ve been doing a good job keeping your chin up lately. Life can really be a slog sometimes, but you’ve been chugging right along like Thomas the Train. I think you can. Si se puede!
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Oh, you sweet and sensitive soul…[Le sigh].
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): Keeping right along with our cat theme, do you know about the Norwegian Forest Cat? They are gentle giants that chirp, not meow. Embody that this week. Tranquilo.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): Oh honey, you are tired. That’s because you have been kicking butt and taking names. Just don’t forget to slip in some self care whilst dominating. Descansar.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Youuuu’re so vain, I bet you think this horoscope is about you, don’t you? Don’t you? Well, you’re right. You also sang along, didn’t you? Que vanidoso!
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): It’s time to celebrate!! You were rolling boulders uphill for a long time. But you got to the top. I mean, of course you did! Pat yourself on the back for an incredible job well done. Felicidades!
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): You have been feisty lately, and I am here for it! Take no prisoners and insert maximum humor. Pan would be proud. Muy fresco!
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): You cheeky monkey. You’re just dying to come up with a clever prank aren’t you? Just don’t make the brownies too potent for the holiday work party. Cuidado...
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Don’t be suspicious. Don’t be suspicious. Don’t be suspicious...don’t be suspicious! No sospeches!l
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Sometimes we Pisces just have to be an army of one. The workload can be absolutely brutal. However, the moments of grace are truly transcendent. Remember them. Ascender.