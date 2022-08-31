Editor’s Note: Due to Mercury’s departure from retrograde or something, Miz Riv can no longer commune with the cosmos and this will be her final installment of astrology-adjacent advice and admonishments. Thanks for shedding a little light onto this mortal coil, Miz Riv!
Aries (March 21- April 19): Of all the things you could be wondering about, you decide to let your brain focus on where a dog’s elbow really is? Solid question for sure, but don’t linger there too long.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): I recently found a greeting card that said, “having one good friend is worth more than ten thousand relatives”. I couldn’t agree more. Blood is not always thicker than water. Having a chosen family is a powerful testament to love and real acceptance. You get to choose what’s best for you Taurus.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): You’re not chubby, you’re “family fat”. It’s a term I recently learned from a vet who was talking about a dog. That means you are well loved, happy, have access to food, and are cared for. Remember that next time you get down on yourself for your jeans fitting a little tighter than you remember.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Honey, I know it’s tough but you have got to learn to accept the compliments people pay you! Don’t you even think about making up an excuse as to why you don’t deserve that compliment. You’re smart and funny and beautiful and creative and all around rad. These are just the facts.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): YOLO!!! Amirite?? In light of having only this one precious life we have to live, I want you to know that you’re doing a bangup job. You’ve put yourself out there. You’re living your life on max volume. You’re loud and proud. Keep it up.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): While it’s true that you will probably give yourself a heart attack with all the bad and delicious food that’s waiting for you at the East Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot this next week, just do it. You only live once. Navajo tacos and cotton candy are the future. Your future.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Sweet baby jeebus, the valley’s kids are back in school. Can I get an AMEN!? No more roaming packs of sticky troublemakers that you have to yell at to get out of your yard. Just kidding. I like sticky troublemakers.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): Look at you already planning out your Halloween costume. I love your commitment to the holiday, and the season of Scorpio. I have no doubt that you will nail it, like always.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Speaking of the state fair in Blackfoot…I know you want to go and get a wristband to ride all the rides until you make yourself sick. And I say, do it. Book a room so you don’t have to drive home afterwards and make a whole trip out of it.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): Word on the street is that meditation helps lower stress. I wouldn’t know, I’m too stressed to even try. But you totally should! Please report back if it does indeed help mellow you out.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Goodbyes are hard. But don’t think of it so much as goodbye, but more like see ya later alligator, vaya con Dios, hasta la pasta, sayonara, happy trails, fare-thee-well, cheerio, live long and prosper, and my personal favorite…watch out for deer and perverts!
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): And….exhale. It’s time for you to make a nest out of blankets in your living room and watch all the Netflix. There will be no “being productive” in your downtime. Your only job now is to rest. Focus on regaining your strength. In good time you will be back to your warrior ways, but for now Netflix and ice cream.