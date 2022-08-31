IMG_20210830_180218480.jpg

Miz Riv

Editor’s Note: Due to Mercury’s departure from retrograde or something, Miz Riv can no longer commune with the cosmos and this will be her final installment of astrology-adjacent advice and admonishments. Thanks for shedding a little light onto this mortal coil, Miz Riv!

Aries (March 21- April 19): Of all the things you could be wondering about, you decide to let your brain focus on where a dog’s elbow really is? Solid question for sure, but don’t linger there too long.