Aries (March 21- April 19): Oh yes, it’s the dog days of summer. We’re hot. Sticky. Tired. But is it time to start praying for snow? Absolutely not. You get your butt back out there and have some more summer fun while you can.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): You need something to take your mind off all things burdening you right now. Let’s focus your attention on something totally random. I want you to learn everything you can about Japan. Or sharks. Or late-stage capitalism. Just kidding, that last one’s too close to home. But go deep sea diving on a new topic and have fun with it!
Gemini (May 21-June 20): On a complete and total whim I recently welcomed a Japanese foreign exchange student into my family’s home. Is another kid more work? Barely, because this kid isn’t feral like my own. Is it an incredible cultural experience? Absolutely. Be ready to welcome something (someone?) unpredictable into your life on a whim these next few weeks.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): If a child asks you if they can paint your toenails, the answer is always yes. And don’t you forget it.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): We’re knee deep in the local rec softball championships this week. Have you been going to the games? If not, there’s still time and they are a hoot! Watching folks of all ages and abilities try and go from hitting the ball to a full sprint with already torn leg muscles is a sight to be seen. Head to Lions or City park in Driggs in the evening and cheer for the team whose jersey you like best. It’s team Pteton Pterodactyls for me!!
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): It’s a big wild world out there and I can tell you are dreaming about it. Whether you’re thinking about a move, or just new places you want to explore, make a list and stick it on your fridge. Add to it often. How does it make you feel every time you look at that list? This is just step one in realizing the dream.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): You lost a very valuable thing this week? Again, Libra? It’s almost like you need to take better care of your belongings, or at least have systems in place to minimize your constant spaciness. Work on being less scatterbrained and more responsible. Your friends, family, coworkers, and the entire community will thank you.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): You know what’s so annoying? RV’s and their noisy generators in campgrounds. I mean they really take away from their neighbors outdoor experience. I want you to start an online petition, or even a word of mouth campaign, shaming RVers into not using campgrounds meant for tent campers, okay? I’ll even sign it off on your court ordered community service sheet!
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Rumor has it that the crowds in Yellowstone are manageable this summer due to the early flooding they had. And that means us locals can actually go and enjoy it! Pack your binoculars and a sandwich and get out there. The bears and bison are waiting for you. Well, not really. I’m sure they are loving the space. Go anyway!
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): I caught ya! You’ve been a big spender this summer and blowing your budget. I know it’s hard not to spend all the money on all the things, no matter what time of year. But summer has a way of liquidating your assets in a hurry. Time to reign it in and get back to living closer to your means. And maybe even work on saving a little!
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): You’re seeming extra aloof these days. Time to put down the depression sandwich and shake off all that ails you. Easier said than done, I know. I want you to find one thing that makes you happy, no matter how small. Maybe it’s petting a cat or going on a walk. Whatever it is, I want you to do it every day for a week. Let me know if that helps.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Gah…it’s hot out. There aren’t enough otterpops in the world to help either. But you know what will help? A cold plunge in the river. Get yourself down to Big Eddy and baptize thyself. It helps both the body and the spirit, my little fish.