Bryce Angell

Aries (March 21- April 19): Oh yes, it’s the dog days of summer. We’re hot. Sticky. Tired. But is it time to start praying for snow? Absolutely not. You get your butt back out there and have some more summer fun while you can.

Taurus (April 20- May 20): You need something to take your mind off all things burdening you right now. Let’s focus your attention on something totally random. I want you to learn everything you can about Japan. Or sharks. Or late-stage capitalism. Just kidding, that last one’s too close to home. But go deep sea diving on a new topic and have fun with it!