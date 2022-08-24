IMG_20210830_180218480.jpg
Bryce Angell

Aries (March 21- April 19): So much to do, so little time. Are you making lists? I hope so. Otherwise that really important thing you just have to do, might go undone. And then you’ll wake up in the night in a pool of sweat agonizing over how you dropped the ball. Let’s avoid that. Make a list.

Taurus (April 20- May 20): You’re a good egg. You mean well and try hard, which is more than I can say about some of the other signs. Keep being the wonderful and strong-willed human you are.