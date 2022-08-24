...Thunderstorm outflow boundary will impact portions of
northwestern Teton, southern Fremont, northwestern Jefferson,
northern Madison and Clark Counties through 615 PM MDT...
At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm outflow
boundary along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Monteview
to 9 miles northeast of Hamer to 10 miles east of Archer. Movement
was northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects along iwht blowing dust reducing
visibility.
Locations impacted include...
Rexburg, Ashton, Dubois, Idmon, Marysville, Sugar City, Teton,
Parker, Spencer, Drummond, Egin, Kilgore, St Anthony, Chester, Ashton
Reservoir, Plano, Warm River, Small, Humphrey and Newdale.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Aries (March 21- April 19): So much to do, so little time. Are you making lists? I hope so. Otherwise that really important thing you just have to do, might go undone. And then you’ll wake up in the night in a pool of sweat agonizing over how you dropped the ball. Let’s avoid that. Make a list.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): You’re a good egg. You mean well and try hard, which is more than I can say about some of the other signs. Keep being the wonderful and strong-willed human you are.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): You’re gonna make it. The cosmos are absolutely sending everyone awry right now, you included. Don’t panic. This too shall pass and then you’ll be back on the train to happy town before you know it.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): All good things must come to an end. And sometimes it’s so hard to see, and know, when that end has arrived. In your typical fashion you know it’s over, but you are avoiding it anyway. But listen kid, you gotta make room for something new and different. You’ll be glad you did.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): I recently heard the term Angry August. Boy howdy did that resonate. Everyone is edgy, you included. But it’s not just anger that you are feeling, it’s also exhaustion, and stress. Let this be the sign from the universe telling you to pause, reboot your operating system, and evaluate what’s working and what’s not.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): Happy birthday Virgo! This year is going to be a weird one. Aren’t they all? But you, my darling, are going to navigate it with grace and style like you do. Walk tall into the future, lovely.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Keep calm and carry on, as they say. I reject that nonsense. Freak out. Have an existential crisis. Eat all the comfort foods. Go on a hero’s journey to find yourself. You just have one shot at this life, so make it what you want it to be.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): Things can change fast. One minute you’re cruising along with the windows down and a nice breeze in your hair, next thing you know dark clouds roll in and biblical sized hail is breaking your windshield. Don’t panic. Well okay, panic a little. But this storm will pass. They always do.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): If you’re walking down the street and see a dog or cat and don’t talk to it, I don’t even know what you’re doing with your life. I meow at every cat I see just for good measure.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): You need some raspberries in your life, stat! And they seem to be flourishing all over the valley right now. Find a friend with a raspberry patch and offer to buy them dinner. Eat ALL the raspberries. It’s medicine for the soul, I promise.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): I see you walking down the aisles at Broulim’s trying to keep it together when your favorite jams come on. Friend, don’t hold it in! Let that freak flag fly and dance! Sing it loud and proud! You just might start the dance party we all want and need.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): You’re doing too much. Slow down. Quit putting things on your calendar for goodness sake. I know your daydreamy brain is all over the place, but you can’t get lost in it. You also have to be here now. It’s the worst, I know.