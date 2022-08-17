Roses are Red, Violets are Blue
Aries (March 21- April 19): Roses are red, violets are blue, and heck yeah it’s time for you to sign up for an art class.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): Roses are red, violets are blue, and didn’t you already learn that lesson about playing with matches back in 5th grade?
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Roses are red, violets are blue, you’re in the doghouse, so you better just sit and think about what you’ve done.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Roses are red, violets are blue, and I don’t care what you say, spiders are scary.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): Roses are red, violets are blue, and no, I don’t think you’re god’s gift to earth.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): Roses are red, violets are blue, you’re smart and lovable, and I’m here for you.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Roses are red, violets are blue, you’re a hard working son-of-a-gun and you deserve a spa day.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): Roses are red, violets are blue, it’s time for you to volunteer at the animal shelter, try not to step in poo.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Roses are red, violets are blue, and no, it’s never a good idea to eat 12 donuts in one sitting.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): Roses are red, violets are blue, and yes, you belong among the wildflowers.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Roses are red, violets are blue, you’re weird and aloof, but we all still love you.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Roses are red, violets are blue, it’s absolutely time for a new pair of shoes.
