Theme: Mind your manners!
Aries (March 21- April 19): Did you just sneeze or cough without covering your mouth, thus sending spit and germs all over those around you? Eww. Don’t be like that.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): Have you ever been a cashier? There is nothing worse when someone throws money at you. Or just drops it on the counter for you to scoop up. It’s horribly disrespectful. Don’t be like that.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Do you see someone struggling? Did you just say to them “You’ve got your hands full”, instead of “Can I give you a hand”? Don’t be like that.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): There’s this vintage thing that all the cool kids are doing these days. It’s called using your turn signal. Try it! Every time you make a turn. Every time. Your car doesn’t even need blinker fluid to perform, it will just do it with one quick flip of the wrist. Too cool for blinkers? Don’t be like that.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): Are you the kind of person that tidies the table and stacks plates after a meal at a restaurant, or leaves the table trashed? Do you have kids that have dropped most of their meal under the table? Pick. It. Up. You are a guest in the establishment (and we all know the customer is NOT always right), and if you don’t want to act civilized, eat at home. And for gawds sake, don’t even think about not tipping. Have you tried living on a wage of $2.13 an hour? Don’t be like that.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): We all stick our foot in our mouth on occasion, and that’s okay. Or we accidentally hurts someone’s feelings. To err is human. And that’s okay. But you know what is not okay? Not being accountable for your actions, or trying to turn blame on the person you hurt. Don’t be like that.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): I know you didn’t just bark your order at the lovely valley baristas without saying and please and thank you! Don’t be like that.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): Don’t you hate it when you’re hanging out, or out to dinner with someone and they won’t put their phone down? When they say, “I just have to [Insert call/text] real quick”, and you wonder how you got demoted in real time. It’s the worst. Don’t be like that.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Did you just talk over someone, because you were so excited that you had something to say that you forgot to wait your turn? Were you even listening to what the other person was saying? Don’t be like that.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): Did you make a mess? Yeah, you did. Whether it was on purpose or not, don’t leave it for others to clean up. It’s not other people’s job to pick up after you in public spaces or at home. So, don’t be like that.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Are you sick and still considering going out in public? Are you mad and trying to exact revenge because someone else did the same thing and got you sick? Don’t be like that. Stay home.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Are you annoyed because you don’t like what someone else is doing? Are they lighting off fireworks and it’s not the 4th of July? Are they having a BBQ at the park pavilion and you wanted to use it? Does that send you into a full Karen rage and make you want to call the police? Don’t be like that.