Aries (March 21- April 19): Aries, are you getting into the birthday spirit yet? You get another chance at a spin around the sun. Lucky you! What are going to do with this time ahead of you? Just in this one year, I mean. Make one goal or hope for the upcoming year. Write it down. Set an alarm on your phone to check back next year and see how your progress has come along.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): You had all these projects you wanted to get done over spring break, and now many did you actually do? Not as many as you hoped, that’s for sure. You, my darling, have inertia upon you. And I think it may be because of some perfectionism you are struggling with. If you can’t do it perfectly, you just won’t do it all. And that’s dumb. You need to stop that nonsense. Perfection doesn’t exist. Now get moving.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Why did you hold up the convenience store last week!? I would have lent you twenty bucks. Really that’s not a good look, on you or the valley. Quit blaming your evil twin! None of us appreciated the warning to lock our doors. Now cut that out, and write a nice apology for the poor store clerk you probably scared to death. Go on now!
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Are you feeling any better this week, Cancer? Did you get some of the gnawing feelings out of your head? Does it feel like a fresh clean slate? Yes? Good work, you completed the assignment. No? Then, keep doing that hard inner reflective work. Purge those inner demons so you can get back to your regular crabosaurus ways.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): I have a very important message from the universe and you need to listen up. You are a mess. And you know what? That’s fine. Why shouldn’t you be? The world is a mess. So you go ahead and wear the same sweatpants for a week straight and eat potato chips in bed. Let your inner goblin shine. You’ll pull it together another day, or week.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): Virgo, you have been running around burning the candle at both ends! Now you’re not feeling good. Your body is telling you to slow down, whether you want to or not. Best listen to it, and me. Rest, my dear one.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Remember last week when I urged you to sign up for a class or try something new? Well this is me following up with you. Did you do it? Keeping the internet tab open all week is not the same as signing up. Take the plunge already!
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): Wow, you have been making some big changes lately. Talk about taking giant leaps of faith! Some of these changes you won’t know if they were the right decision for a while. You’ll have to see how it plays out. But no risk, no reward.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): You know what you need? Water. Get up right now and go pour yourself a glass of the cold fresh goodness. Drink it. Now pour another. Drink that one too. Then go get in the shower. Take a nice long hot one. Now go pour yourself another glass of cold fresh water. You’re welcome.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): You know how you have like 16,000 photos on your phone? Well this week, I want you to sort through them and delete all the crummy ones. And then, I want you to printout your top favorite 100. Yes, actually print. Candid ones with friends, selfies where you look amazing, sunset pics, you get the idea. Put them all over your house–inside cupboards, on the walls, in your drawers. Your house will be full of fun little sentimental surprises.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): A lifetime ago I knew this beautiful Aquarian man who would write love poems that I didn’t understand at all. But that was okay, because I think the abstractness was meant for him, and him alone. But this week I want you to write a love poem. To yourself. Make it so deeply coded that only you will understand it.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Well the weather outside is AMAZING. Cold, but beautiful. And it’s getting warm this weekend. So listen, it’s time that you actually start going outside and getting fresh air and exercise. I know, I know…I don’t want to do it either. But I swear, your mental health is going to thank you for it.