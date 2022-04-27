Aries (March 21- April 19): Spring is in the air! Do you feel it? Do your sinuses feel it? Mine sure do. Though sometimes it’s hard to know if it’s allergies, that nasty cold making the rounds in the valley, or Covid 6.0. Either way, for the love of god, wash your hands!
Taurus (April 20- May 20): Happy Birthday month Taurus! Lucky you, the center of our solar system is also in Taurus right now. If that’s not a sign that your stars are aligned right now, I don’t know what is. Make the most of this time. Get creative! Be social! Let your light shine bright you beautiful weirdo.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Does it feel like I’m speaking directly to YOU, and that maybe I’m hiding under your bed spying just so I can write these horoscopes? Well, I’m not hiding under your bed spying, but these are indeed for you. I’m just psychic and know you well, dear Gemini. Maybe better than you even know yourself.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Have you heard of doom piles? They are piles of clutter, or boxes of STUFF, that haunt you and your space. It’s psychically weighing you down my friend. First order of business is to identify all said doom piles. Second order of business is to deal with one doom pile a week (or month if you need to go slowly) until they are gone. You can do this! You will feel so much better afterwards.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): Leo, I think you should do something nice for yourself this week. Spa day? Heck yeah. Even if it’s just you doing it yourself at home. Work on doing some extra primping and preening this week. Pluck rogue hairs. Massage your hands. Moisturize your elbows. You know you need to!
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): April showers bring May flowers. This is true literally and figuratively. Use this rainy month to get some tears out. Let. It. Flow. Use all that watery goodness to nourish the beautiful bouquet that you are about to bloom into.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Sometimes you’ve just got to call a spade a spade. You’ve had a good run, but it’s time to move on to other ventures. Certainly there will be some feelings around the transition, but try and keep your heart and mind open to the greener pastures headed your way.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): I absolutely can’t believe I’m saying this, but…you need to be a bit more aggressive this week. This is no time to sit back and see how things play out. Get in there and raise hell. The future of the time-space continuum depends on it.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): It’s the strangest thing about you, sometimes you make yourself so small. But I’m here to tell you that you are allowed to take up time and space. Are you panicking while someone is waiting in line behind you while you stuff cash back in your wallet at the grocery store? Take your time honey. You’ve paid your dues. The world can wait.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): Repeat after me: I don’t have to forgive people who have been awful to me. It’s true, you don’t. Even if they have apologized. Nor do you have to allow them to have access to you or your life. Sometimes cutting people out of our lives is the absolute best gift we can give ourselves. Boundaries! Chew on that a little bit this week.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): You and I both know that you’ve got a lot going on in your head. Like, you’re a seriously smart cookie! Sometimes you harness all that brain power and move mountains, sometimes you use it in cunning ways. Either way, bravo!
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): This week you’ve been feeling the life pains. There have been loads of transitions and feels. And if all that inner turmoil wasn’t enough, the universe is trying to show you signs too. No, that wasn’t just a random owl you spotted in a tree, it was both an omen and moment of grace. Cherish those tiny mercies while you brace yourself for the possibility of more upheavals.