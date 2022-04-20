Note: These amazing horoscopes were submitted by Teton Valley Community Recycling in honor of Earth Day, which is every day.
Aries (March 21- April 19): Oh Aries, you fiery hot blooded ram! We know that you sometimes lack impulse control, so Earth Week is the perfect time for you to pull those recyclables out of the trash at social events with pride and impunity. People won’t think you are weird, but rather a committed warrior for the planet, so go for it. We commend you!
Taurus (April 20- May 20): Happy Birthday Taurus! Some may say that you are lazy, but we know that you are a hard working builder. We’ve seen you eyeing those piles of materials (wood and metal) available for salvage at the Transfer Station. What’s holding you back? Get out there this Friday and start that project that has been on the back burner. You’ll be the envy of the neighborhood.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Ruled by the whims of Mercury, your friends sometimes consider you unreliable, but we know that you are just trying to make everyone happy. Well, this week, you are in luck. Show them who you really are by inviting them to join you in one of the community clean up events sponsored by RAD for Earth Week and you’ll be known as the reliable leader who brings people together for a cleaner neighborhood.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Sweet Cancer, we know that the Moon tugs on your emotional armor and sometimes makes the small things hard to follow through on, but please, if you aren’t going to take the few seconds to rinse your bottles and take off the lids before you recycle, just toss them in the trash, because nobody is going to do it for you.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): It’s your time to shine, Leo. You’ve got strong feelings about making Teton Valley a better place, so join in on the beautification projects this week and then come to the party on April 22 in Downtown Driggs and let your pride show. Who knows; you might even win one of the awesome raffle prizes for your efforts.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): Have you thought about starting a garden this year, Virgo? We know you have a tendency to be a bit controlling. The plants will actually appreciate this part of your personality and all of that time outdoors managing the whims of Teton Valley weather will be good for your character. Stop by the Victor Seed Library and grab some free seeds to get yourself started!
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Decisions can be soooooo hard! That’s why there is a different option for you every single day of Earth Week — be it clean-ups, free workshops, or garden work opportunities. Come out and meet others in your community this week with the freedom to join as many of the projects as you want. We promise it will fill your soul — and your calendar.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): You may be a tad bit obsessive, but we know that you really are just exercising good judgment. One great way to channel this tendency is to start a backyard compost bin. Did you hear that TVCR is giving some away all week? And they’ll even teach you how to do it right. If you don’t have a yard, they’re trying to set up community composting with local farms. Seriously. Check it out. They’ll be at the Earth Day Celebration.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Use that blunt, direct way of yours to help others understand the importance of preserving our water, our land, the wildlife, and the wildness of our area. Speak up and get involved with protecting dark skies, local trails, and waterways. We know that people listen when you talk or act.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): As a “sea goat” we know that you’re going to reduce, reuse, repair, rethink, and recycle so your fishy friends in the ocean can have a clean home free of floating plastic waste. The more you do that, the less microplastic you’ll end up eating in your seafood!
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Come on, you wacky Aquarians. You’re a water sign, so you really need to get on top of all of that wasted water in your home. Fix the leaky toilet, be sure all family members turn off the tap when they brush their teeth, and figure out some waterwise techniques for our coming dry summer like xeriscaping, drip irrigation, and deep watering your plants to encourage deeper roots.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): What even is in all of those random jars, tins, and containers in your basement, garage, and shed — and how long have they been there? I hear that TVCR is doing a free workshop on safe alternatives to toxic cleaners and they’ll also tell you how to get rid of all of that hazardous waste and get reimbursed by the county. That sounds worth attending — and then you can finally clean out those spaces.