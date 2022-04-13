Aries (March 21- April 19): Hey grasshopper, you’re in a mood. I get it, mud season is no fun. You know what I’ve heard leads to a calmer inner self? Plants. Do you have an obscene amount of houseplants in your life? No? Well, maybe you should. I have about 20 baby aloes you could have to get started. Bust out that green thumb and start getting zen today.
Taurus (April 20- May 20): Your theme of the week, Taurus, is gratitude. Do you have a 3000 sq ft. house with all the amenities? Unlikely. But do you have most, if not all, of your basic needs met? I sure hope so. Less focus on keeping up with the Jones’ and more appreciating what you’ve got. Enjoy those little things, they’re not nothing.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Did you know that in 12,000 years Polaris will no longer be the north star? It will then be Vega. Why is this important? Because it’s important to remember that what guides you will change over time. Try not to get too attached to your current thinkings and doings.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Sometimes big ideas come out of left field. And that may be where they should stay too. But you won’t really know that unless you explore the idea. Peel the onion layers back one at a time to flesh this out. Otherwise you’ll never know if this is a million dollar idea, or one for the blooper reel.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): Leo, I see you over there with a little devil on one shoulder, and an angel on the other. Happens to the best of us. And while the little devil can be a helluva good time, it doesn’t always lead to the best results. This week I want you to choose integrity and the high road. Don’t you roll your eyes at me!
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): Citizens of the astrological sign Virgo, this is a PSA. You do not have to be perfect, or organized, or to say all the right things all the time. I know you don’t believe it, but you are human. And to err is human. So don’t you ruminate the next time you stick your foot in your mouth or make a social gaffe. The extreme cringe feeling will pass, I promise. If you let it.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): One of the first tapes I was given as a teenager was Mothership Connection by Parliament. Changed my life. This week, Star child, I want you to get funky. Groove into the week with a pep in your step and get funked up.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): I think you are holding onto some unfulfilled desire from a million years ago. Maybe something that didn’t work out the way you wanted. Maybe it was unrequited love, a missed opportunity, or something along those lines. You remember the happening in a certain way, but are you sure that’s how it actually went down? Did you have all the facts then? In hindsight do you still wish things would have been different? Not gaslighting you here, just pushing you into reassessing that long held feeling.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Sagittarius, I’ve been trying to get a hold of you about your car’s extended warranty. I’m also a Nigerian prince who is in love with you, but needs you to send me a thousand dollars worth of gift cards. There’s a sucker born every day. Don’t be that one today.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): You know what I like about you? You’re a survivor. Say a tornado comes along, will you get sucked up into it because you were chasing it? No way. You’ll survive that beast because you hid in the beer fridge at the gas station like a pro.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Phew…what a whirlwind for you lately. You’ve been adulting here and dealing there. Just gritting your teeth and getting through it all. Good job sticking with it and holding it together. Well, my spidey senses say that you may have a window of ease heading your way. And you deserve it! What are you going to do with all that newly found relaxation?
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): You know how current aesthetics lean towards minimalism? Well, let’s be real. That’s not for you. Quit fighting your true nature and embrace maximalism. Yes, you need peacock feathers all over your house. And little trinkets you’ve collected along the way all over your mantle. And mismatched art all over your home. Be your eccentric and eclectic self to the fullest.