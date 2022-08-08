Mitch Smaellie.jpg

Mitchell J. Smaellie was born on April 16, 1956 to Robert and Ardell Smellie, in Driggs Idaho. He passed away August 4, 2022 in the mountains near his home.

Mitch grew up in Tetonia as the youngest of his family, graduating from Teton high school, afterwards he took the world by the horns. He was a jack of all trades, and good at everything he tried. He did everything from framing houses, brokering grain, driving school bus, down to driving dump truck from which he retired.