Why are you running?

Why am I running? The answer is the same one I would give for my career choices over my entire working life: because I love the people and the nature of Teton Valley. That response may sound simplistic, but it comes from my heart—I love, even revere this special place. I began my journey as a County Commissioner with a desire to help the people of my home valley gain access to a good life and to conserve our heritage and environment. Since taking office in January of 2021, I have learned a great deal about County government through intense on-the-job training. Now I want to combine that new knowledge with my decades of experience in community service and conservation to benefit our people and our valley.

