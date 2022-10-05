-Why are you running?
Why am I running? The answer is the same one I would give for my career choices over my entire working life: because I love the people and the nature of Teton Valley. That response may sound simplistic, but it comes from my heart—I love, even revere this special place. I began my journey as a County Commissioner with a desire to help the people of my home valley gain access to a good life and to conserve our heritage and environment. Since taking office in January of 2021, I have learned a great deal about County government through intense on-the-job training. Now I want to combine that new knowledge with my decades of experience in community service and conservation to benefit our people and our valley.
Parallel to my love of Teton Valley is a desire to bring people together to chart our collective future, to resolve issues in ways that last. In the past Teton Valley people have always come together to solve our problems. Our tradition of helping one another still thrives, but sadly, today finds us divided by cultural background and politics. These challenging times require that we expand our neighborliness. In my conversations with valley residents, we want similar things, although we may imagine different paths to get there. I believe that when we focus on common ground, we can bridge our differences to find durable solutions that work for everyone.
-What are your top two policy priorities?
My top two priorities are: to advance long-term community planning for a resilient future, and a right-now need to secure quality workforce housing.
County government has so many challenges that it is difficult to think beyond immediate needs, but in the end, good planning today will prevent future crises and save taxpayer resources. In my mind community resiliency includes a diverse and stable economy; safe and well-connected transportation, water, and wastewater treatment infrastructure; quality community facilities; protected natural resources; and a healthy environment. Efficient achievement of those goals requires thoughtful planning. Add to that our immediate need for additional workforce housing that is both affordable and appealing, housing that is both shelter and a place to call home.
Over the past two years we have made solid progress in both areas. Teton County has added good-paying new jobs at a high rate. Our new Land Development Code provides smart growth direction with clarity for future development and natural resource protection. Discussions are underway to improve important infrastructure, with the most urgent need being resolution of dangerous congestion on State Highway 33. A collaborative effort to manage Teton River has made good progress. Whereas our housing crisis remains severe, there have been significant advances. New housing studies have clarified our housing targets. A collaboration of housing interests is building dedicated workforce housing right now and more is well along in the planning process. The Joint Housing Authority will soon hire a full-time Director to expand its capacity to implement a well-planned array of housing strategies. Local government at all levels is engaged in finding solutions.
Going forward, we must seek new business opportunities and jobs that fit with our surroundings. Economic stability requires that we replace our boom-and-bust development economy with greater job diversity and security. Growth is a certainty in a place as magnificent as Teton Valley—let’s grow thoughtfully. Rapid population and tourism growth in our area is stressing our state and county transportation infrastructure and proposed new development in and near our County promises even more transportation need. At a time when the municipal wastewater treatment systems in our towns are at or beyond capacity, pending new development amplifies the need for a more regional approach to both provision of drinking water and wastewater treatment. Whereas newer residents may see Teton Valley natural areas as relatively pristine, we are at a tipping point for conservation of our agricultural lands, wildlife migration and seasonal habitats, and protection of groundwater and our treasured Teton River.
We are all impacted by the growing housing crisis in one way or another. Community members have had to leave the valley because they could not find affordable housing. Businesses and public entities like the school district, hospital, and local government cannot find staff because working people cannot find a place to live. Although Teton County, Idaho is producing new housing at a rapid rate (exceeded only by Madison County in fast growing Idaho), the costs of those new homes are beyond reach for our workforce. Claims that the market can save us ring hollow when a current realty report says the average cost of a Teton Valley home over the past year is $750,000. The recent joint housing study in which the County participated revealed that over 60% of those who seek housing in Teton County, Idaho cannot afford homes at current market rates. Fully one-quarter of our residents are paying over 30% of their incomes for housing, a measure of housing insecurity. We need to proactively provide workforce housing; past decades of hoping that the market will provide has not served us well.
-What actions will you take in office to achieve your goals?
My first impulse when tackling a community problem is to bring people with an interest in the issue together to discuss solutions. It is critical to invite representation of all stakeholder interests to engage in seeking worthy goals. We achieve lasting results and build from success when we give ownership of those goals to the community.
My direct engagement in planning resiliency planning will include convening of regional experts to consider and plan for broader approaches to water conservation and provision of drinking water and wastewater treatment infrastructure. Similarly, I am working to bring together regional experts and local stakeholders to develop incentives to reward landowners for protection of agricultural and natural lands. I will participate in collaborative work to resolve Highway 33 safety and congestion issues and encourage renewed planning for transportation needs County-wide. I will continue work with regional entities to provide for community facilities for community services. Our recently adopted Land Development Code will require development of new policies to achieve full implementation. As with any change of that magnitude, we will necessarily amend the new Code as we learn from its application.
A major reason to consider community resiliency is recognition that climate change is underway, and its impacts are greater than expected. Our infrastructure development and resource protection must consider climate resiliency as well as the potential for Teton Valley becoming a climate refuge for people leaving impacted areas.
I will expand the work of the Housing Authority through greater County participation in seeking funding and land to leverage grants and incentive-based housing programs and application of affordable housing strategies. We can structure our zoning and building rules to provide workforce housing incentives as well.
-What challenges do you expect to encounter in office and how will you overcome them?
Resolution of immediate challenges and long-term planning must overcome lack of awareness, apathy, and interests that care only for short-term gain. A starting point for any future planning effort is awareness of our current resources and social needs coupled with engagement among stakeholders to find common ground solutions. Lack of awareness and community engagement is a barrier to collaborative planning. Getting out to vote is an essential demonstration of citizenship, but it is only the beginning. The real test is a willingness to learn about our social and environmental issues, to constructively engage in civil sharing of perspectives, and to learn from one another.
I am running to serve the people who chose to live here. Over 60% of the land holdings in Teton County over 40 acres are now owned by landowners who do not live in the County. A portion of these landowners are investors who have no interest in the Teton Valley community or its future. I have no argument with people realizing a gain from their investments, I am less sanguine with profiteering, exploitation of development opportunity without consideration for its impacts. Development must pay its way.
The social and economic stress we are experiencing right now has highlighted our cultural and political discord at a time when we really need to work together. Too often life-long residents feel forgotten, newcomers feel unwelcomed, and our large Hispanic community is ignored. We simply need to get to know one another and the place in which we live. I will continue to work to ensure that all our people have a voice in our future. I want to lead an effort to mend fences, rediscover respect and civility, and bring all those people willing to listen to one another into meeting immediate needs and planning for our tomorrow.
