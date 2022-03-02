Teton High musicians past and present are putting on another one of their beloved annual melanges of melodic stylings on Tuesday, March 8.
The Teton Mid-Winter Music Festival (originally planned for January but pushed back to March due to Covid concerns), is a showcase of the many talented musicians in Teton Valley. All of THS’s ensembles will perform (that means choir, orchestra, concert band, jazz, and percussion ensemble will each prove their chops), but the list of artists for this year’s show spans all ages, instruments, and genres. From jammy rock by Ticket to Space, to baroque arrangements performed by faculty members, to soulful barbershop crooning by Feel Free to Swoon, any music fan will get their fill at the fest.
THS grad Cameron Bischoff will once again serve as Master of Ceremonies, and Chris Champlin will be in charge of making everything sound just right.
The cost is $5 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets that were purchased for January’s show will be honored. Contact music teachers Kristy Romano or Julie Schindler to buy tickets beforehand or grab them at the door; the show starts at 7 p.m.
The music festival is the high school music department’s largest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds will help students and teachers attend events such as Idaho All-State Music Conference, Idaho State Solo Competition, All-Northwest Music Conference, Idaho District VI Honor Ensembles, and the Music in the Parks Festival, as well paying for sheet music, instruments, concert attire, and other costs associated with the music program.
Festival Features:
Teton String Quartet: Kelly Bettner, Mimi Smith, Julie and Brent Schindler (Classical)
Emmanuel Candiani (Classical Guitar) with select 4th Grade Singers
THS Alumni: Andrew Simmons (Trombone)
Teton Faculty Baroque Trio (Classical)
Mary Spoelstra (Blue Grass)
Joe Champlin (Rock)
Matt Moore (Tuba)
Ticket to Space (Rock)
Feel Free to Swoon (Barbershop Quartet) Liza Marcum, Lucy Bates, Rachel Curren, and Moriah Heindel