The state’s largest general farm organization will host a meeting in Teton County March 29 to discuss the state of agriculture in the county.
Idaho Farm Bureau Federation hopes to attract as many agricultural producers as possible to the meeting, said Camron Hammond, an IFBF regional field manager in East Idaho.
“We’re trying to get as many farmers and ranchers there as possible to talk about current issues going on in the valley with agriculture and to talk about what the future of agriculture looks like in Teton County,” he said.
The meeting will take place at noon at the Teton County Fairgrounds building.
Some hot-button issues that might be discussed during the meeting include water, land development codes and how they affect farmers and ranchers, and farmland preservation.
“We want to have an open discussion about everything ag-related in the county,” Hammond said.
Water is always an issue for farmers and ranchers everywhere and farmland preservation is a major topic in many of the areas of the state, including Teton County, that are facing rapid growth and development, he said.
According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, there were 277 farms in Teton County during the 2017 census year and 117,404 acres of land in farms. Most of that land in farms was used to grow crops while the rest was pastureland and woodland.
The average-size farm in Teton County in 2017 was 424 acres, slightly below the statewide average of 468 acres.
Farmers and ranchers in the county brought in a total of $45 million in farm-gate receipts in 2017. That is the revenue farmers and ranchers receive for their commodity.
According to the ag census, $41 million of that total revenue came from crops, including barley, hay, wheat and potatoes. The rest came from livestock production, mainly cattle and calves.