Mountain Bike the Tetons is delighted to announce that, after a search that drew many qualified candidates, we have selected Lindsay Nohl of Victor, Idaho, as our next Executive Director.
Lindsay comes to MBT from eleven years as the NOLS Southwest Program Director in Tucson, Arizona, and a recent short stint as the Operations Manager for the American Avalanche Institute. She is an avid mountain biker and loves every aspect of the sport, from coaching kids and adults, riding downhill and xc bikes, bikepacking, and racing. We look forward to having her energy, expertise, and proven leadership qualities at the helm of our vibrant non-profit that encompasses the Idaho and Wyoming Teton trails.
Lindsay says:
“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to take over the reins of Mountain Bike the Tetons. I’d like to thank Tony Ferlisi for his amazing work at MBT the past three years that has brought the organization to such a strong place. I see mountain biking as a means for so many positive things in life: building community and friendships, developing confidence, increasing physical and mental health, and just having fun in the mountains. I’m excited about the continued potential in Teton Valley and Jackson Hole for trails, parks, events, and education that get people outside, together, finding joy and riding bikes in these amazing landscapes. I look forward to immersing myself into the community even more and getting to know (and ride with!) all the supporters of MBT on both sides of the Tetons.”