Teton County posted this information on May 3:
Changes are being made to our community COVID vaccine clinics and the process to register for them.
Beginning Tuesday, May 4, the call center registration setup we have been using will not be available. If you have any COVID questions or need to register for a COVID vaccine, call the hospital COVID nurse line at 208-354-6317, ext 102. Any messages will be returned within one business day.
The last big vaccination clinic at the LDS church in Driggs will be May 27. The following are adjusted times for upcoming clinics in May:
- Thursday, May 6: 9:00 am to 2:00 pm; Beginning at 1:00 pm, appointments will not be necessary to get a vaccine.
- Thursday, May 13: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon; Beginning at 11:00 am, appointments will not be necessary to get a vaccine.
- Thursday, May 20: This clinic will be at the hospital instead of the LDS church because floors at the church are being refinished.
- Thursday, May 27: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon; Beginning at 11:00 am, appointments will not be necessary to get a vaccine.
After May 27, small clinics will be hosted at the Cache Clinic. Exact days and times have not yet been decided, but they will be announced/posted here as soon as we know.
If there are any unused vaccine doses left over from the May clinics listed above, they will be available at the Driggs Clinic the following Friday; any leftover doses from Friday will be available Saturday; and any leftover doses from Saturday will be available Monday.
Corner Drug is hosting a Friday evening vaccine clinic May 7. Call or text 208-270-1895 for more information or to sign up for a vaccine.