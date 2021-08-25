Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Driggs and Teton County followed Victor's lead this week in returning to mask requirements inside county and city facilities. This includes the courthouse, 4-H and Extension office, and the Driggs Community Center.
The board of county commissioners voted in favor of the mandate during its regular meeting Monday, and is encouraging Zoom participation in public meetings. The Driggs mayor instituted the same rule on Tuesday, effective Wednesday. This comes a week after Victor returned to indoor masks on Aug. 18.
The county and city cited rising infection numbers and breakthrough cases among vaccinated people as the reason for the mask requirements. Teton had 24 active cases as of Tuesday evening. According to numbers released by the county, there are three residents hospitalized for Covid and one more who is likely a Covid patient.
"This is more hospitalized Covid patients from Teton County than what we've had at one time so far during the pandemic," the county wrote in an announcement on Facebook.
"The City encourages everyone who qualifies to obtain a vaccine as soon as possible," reads a press release from Driggs. "Under the current circumstances we are encouraging everyone to wear masks in any indoor location, or where a social distance of six feet cannot be maintained. According to trusted health sources this is the only way we will be able to overcome this virus and prevent future mutations from occurring."