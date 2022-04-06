This is the last year that the team at US Bank will be organizing the Teton Valley Community Easter Egg Hunt.
Since 2010, US Bank Driggs branch manager Crystal Hansen and assistant branch manager Devrie Dayton have spearheaded the annual event in Driggs. Dayton first saw the need over a decade ago and started with 5,000 Easter eggs—now the hunt has grown to a whopping 20,000 Easter eggs, 70 prize baskets and over 30 local gift certificates.
Hansen said that over 100 hours of volunteer work go into making the event possible, as well as roughly $2,500 in donations each year.
“We take pride in keeping this a local event and involving the community as much as possible,” she said.
In 2020 the hunt itself didn’t happen, thanks to Covid, but with tens of thousands of eggs already stuffed with candy donated by Broulim’s, the organizers gave the eggs to the Teton Valley Food Pantry and public schools to hand out along with prepared food over the Easter holiday. In 2021, there was simply too much uncertainty, and the event didn’t happen.
This year it’s back and will be held in Driggs City Park on Saturday, April 16, the day before Easter, at 10 a.m.
Once the 2022 celebration is over, Hansen said, the team of US Bank volunteers is ready to pass the torch to a new group or business.
“We have the opportunity to host the event this year and then we will be stepping down with the hopes that another organization will see a need and fulfill it,” she said. “We would be happy to assist in the transition but feel it’s time to give someone else the opportunity to serve in this capacity.”
The Driggs hunt isn’t the only game in town. Tetonia hosts its own annual Easter Egg Hunt for kids on the north end. A rumor is circulating that the Easter Bunny will be in attendance at the Ruby Carson Memorial Park in downtown Tetonia; the hunt starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Alta also gets in on the action with an Easter Sunday service and Easter Egg Hunt at St Francis of the Tetons Church, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.