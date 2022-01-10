The Federal Highway Administration, in coordination with Teton County, Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, and the U.S. Forest Service, is hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, January 26 at 6 p.m. to introduce the Teton Pass Corridor Study effort and gather public feedback on transportation issues and challenges occurring within the study area.
Situated at the southern end of the Teton Range, the Teton Pass Highway offers a critical connection for commuters and recreationists traveling between Victor, Idaho and Jackson, Wyoming. Year-round recreation use of the corridor has risen sharply in recent decades.
Multiple high-use trailheads are available to hikers and mountain bikers during summer months, while backcountry skiing and snowboarding are most popular in winter. As commuter and truck traffic continue to grow, roadway capacity along the corridor is often exceeded. Wildlife vehicle collisions are also a significant safety problem and are a threat to moose populations.
Addressing unauthorized and overcrowded parking areas, traffic congestion, avalanche danger and escalating safety concerns require a comprehensive corridor management approach.
The study will assess the existing and future conditions of the Teton Pass Highway from the Stilson Transit Center in Wilson, Wyoming, to the Victor Transit Center in Victor, Idaho, with special attention paid to multimodal safety issues and growing recreational impacts along the corridor. The study is expected to be complete by September 2022. This is the first opportunity for public engagement, with others to come later this year. Findings from this study will include a range of improvement options that Teton County, Wyoming and its partners can advance as funding becomes available.