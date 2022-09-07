Following an increase in suicides in Teton Valley within the past year and a half, local stakeholders have begun planning a major effort to educate and guide the public in suicide prevention and broadcast the mental health resources that are available here.

Mental Health Coalition executive director Sara McKeown White said her informal tally from the beginning of 2021 until now, of suicides that either occurred here or impacted families here because of the deceased’s local connections, totals ten people; in the past month alone Teton Valley lost two well-known community members to suicide.