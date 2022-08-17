The 4-H program is unique and beneficial both for skill-teaching and as a social group. In the ten years that I participated in the organization I have found the learning experiences offered by the group to be unparalleled by most anything else in which I was involved. Central to these experiences stands the official creed of the program: the 4-H Pledge. The pledge consists of four simple ideals: “I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country, and my world.”
The first sentiment in the 4-H Pledge is “I pledge my head to clearer thinking.” For me, this means the commitment to learning which the 4-H program readily embodies. Whether new to a skill or seasoned at it, there is always on opportunity to learn while using it. For example, I did rather poorly in my first year of 4-H Archery, unable to get accurate or reliable hits on standard FITA targets at ten meters. The next year, between changes in equipment and certain lessons from the instructors finally driving home in my mind, I improved significantly. The next year I won both champion in my division and overall champion while shooting at that same ten meter FITA target. Seven years later, even though I am well versed in the fundamentals of archery, I learn something new every week when I attend a club meeting. In the autumn, despite no longer being a student in 4-H, I will still be learning, while bow-hunting deer for the first time. 4-H has allowed me to learn by doing, expanding my knowledge in an engaging, constructive way.
“I pledge my heart to greater loyalty.” 4-H teaches many valuable lessons, and one such is that of loyalty. The program relies on its members, students and volunteers to hold true to their word and follow through with any commitments they might make. To begin with, a student must attend a minimum of sixty percent of the meetings of any club they sign up for. Later in the year, members are held accountable for the completion of their record books in order to compete in the fair. These rules encourage sticking to the arrangements which you have already made and keeping your promises. Following through on promises means honoring your word, your time, and the time of others enough to complete your work. Because of this, I believe that 4-H has something valuable to teach everyone about loyalty.
One of the most central concepts to 4-H is its strong emphasis on volunteer work. Because of this, I tend to view the phrase “I pledge my hands to larger service” through this filter of volunteerism. Since my first years in 4-H, I saw the work that countless unpaid volunteers constantly put in to allow the program to continue. Often, the organization will organize community service projects for the students, such as food drives, fundraising for scholarships, and picking up garbage. From these activities, I have taken a sense of responsibility to the community as a citizen. I enjoy helping people and strengthening my community. Since starting 4-H, I try to volunteer time towards community service outside of the program as well, working through the City of Tetonia where I live or other groups. 4-H really couldn’t exist without volunteer work, so all-in all this aspect of the third “H” seems a very important one.
The final slogan contained in the 4-H Creed is one dedicated to lifestyle. “I pledge my health to better living.” In my view, this references the idea that leading a healthy and balanced life will not only help prevent potential health problems. It can also allow you to better help others when you are eating well and getting plenty of sleep and exercise. Many 4-H clubs do involve a great deal of physical activity, such as 4-H Hiking or Horse. In clubs dedicated to sports, such as archery, you will also physically exert yourself. Depending on the circumstance, you may also learn about nutrition in a club like 4-H Cooking. In my personal experience, I have learned quite a few healthful habits from 4-H, such as stretching before drawing heavy weight in 4-H Archery, or making time for an outdoor 4-H club at the end of a long day spent studying indoors.
Over the years that I have been in 4-H, I have learned a great deal, experienced kindness from many individuals, and grown as a person. I am deeply grateful to everyone who has been involved and truly anticipate applying the life-lessons which I have taken from the 4-H pledge.