Axel Cauzza | 4-H Senior

The 4-H program is unique and beneficial both for skill-teaching and as a social group. In the ten years that I participated in the organization I have found the learning experiences offered by the group to be unparalleled by most anything else in which I was involved. Central to these experiences stands the official creed of the program: the 4-H Pledge. The pledge consists of four simple ideals: “I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country, and my world.”

The first sentiment in the 4-H Pledge is “I pledge my head to clearer thinking.” For me, this means the commitment to learning which the 4-H program readily embodies. Whether new to a skill or seasoned at it, there is always on opportunity to learn while using it. For example, I did rather poorly in my first year of 4-H Archery, unable to get accurate or reliable hits on standard FITA targets at ten meters. The next year, between changes in equipment and certain lessons from the instructors finally driving home in my mind, I improved significantly. The next year I won both champion in my division and overall champion while shooting at that same ten meter FITA target. Seven years later, even though I am well versed in the fundamentals of archery, I learn something new every week when I attend a club meeting. In the autumn, despite no longer being a student in 4-H, I will still be learning, while bow-hunting deer for the first time. 4-H has allowed me to learn by doing, expanding my knowledge in an engaging, constructive way.