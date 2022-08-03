Board says name change is part of larger transition for valley institution
The Valley of the Tetons Library is planning to change its name to Teton Valley Library, and is holding a public hearing to gather input from the community.
The libraries in Driggs and Victor operate under the Valley of the Tetons Library taxing district, which operates independently from Teton County or other local entities and receives revenue from property taxes. The district is managed by an elected board of trustees and a library director.
The Valley of the Tetons Library in Victor first opened in 1966 in a small outbuilding of what was then Egbert’s (now the Victor Emporium). In 1976 the taxing district was expanded to encompass the entire county.
Library board chair Savannah Wake explained the thinking behind the proposed change.
“We heard through interviews and conversations with community members and staff that our name is pretty unwieldy and not consistently used through the community,” she said. “Fifty years later, there’s still not total name recognition, which I think is important when you want people to be familiar to what’s available to them at the library. There’s a lot of confusion—not everyone even understands that the Victor and Driggs branches are connected, not everyone understands our funding. We’ve heard that feedback and want to be better at telling our story. We believe everyone has a place at the library.”
Brainstorming sessions with the library staff, board, and Friends of the Valley of the Tetons Library, the nonprofit entity that supports the taxing district, yielded the new name, Teton Valley Library. While the library may get lost in the sea of organizations that start with “Teton Valley” (including this very publication), there simply weren’t a lot of options, Wake said. Teton County Library was already taken by Wyoming, and any other name might pose the same issue of confusion or length.
The district name can’t just represent one municipality, Wake said, because “it’s important to us that we really are serving our full county and community, and when we talk about community, truly it’s Felt to the pass and the Big Holes to Alta.” (Although Wyoming residents do need to pay a nominal fee for a library card.)
Once approved, the name and eventual rebrand will come into effect over the coming months.
“We want to be thoughtful in how we roll this out, to make sure we’re honoring the library’s long history but also moving forward into the future,” Wake said.
“We have a lot to share and a lot of work to do,” trustee Connie Tyler added. “There’s so much passion behind the library right now. It’s exciting times, but we know it’s going to be a lot of work.”
During its June 8 meeting, the board voted in favor of changing the district’s name to Teton Valley Library, but later learned from the Idaho Commission of Libraries that there were other procedural requirements, like a public hearing to solicit the community’s input.
The hearing on the name change will occur during the board’s regular meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. Attendees can participate either in person at the Victor library or over Zoom; instructions for remote participation can be found at valleyofthetetonslibrary.org/about-us/board-of-trustees. Written comment can be submitted on or before Friday, Aug. 5 to c.johnson@votlib.org.
Not all the staff members view the name change as essential, one librarian told the Teton Valley News. Susan Strayer said she thinks the old name, VOTL, makes the library stand out as an organization.
“Honestly the name doesn’t matter as much as the great service the Valley of the Tetons Library provides,” Strayer clarified. “As staff, we take pride in providing unique resources to the community whether that’s through the Makerspace, tool library, programs, e-books, open access computers, and of course our book and DVD collections. I’ve regularly heard both locals and visitors comment on how awesome our library is and I totally agree.”
Wake and Tyler echoed the same sentiment.
“As trustees we have these governing conversations, but in the meantime there is amazing programming being offered at both branches and the Makerspace,” Wake said. “The staff is so incredible and doing so much, even as we’re in this time of transition and growth. We’re grateful to them, and to the Friends and to our patrons and to the community.”