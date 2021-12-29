It’s back. The popular Valley of the Tetons Library Let’s Talk About It book discussion series will begin in January with meetings held virtually. Pull up a comfortable chair and join us for the third year of this popular book series from the comfort of your own home.
The Let’s Talk About It series connects public libraries to scholars in the field of humanities for interesting book discussions around a common theme. For 2022, the theme will be American Voices, with books reflecting experiences of Native American, Hispanic, and African American authors.
Let’s Talk About It is an adult library program offered by the Idaho Commission for Libraries. It is funded by the Idaho Humanities Council, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Like an augmented book club, participants read the given title and discussion questions, then meet with a scholar to talk about the text’s themes. Read good books, meet new people, and participate in engaging dialogue about diversity in America, while staying warm and cozy at home with a cup of hot tea.
“I think what participants appreciate the most about the Let’s Talk About It program is that the discussion is facilitated by a humanities scholar. Each scholar brings their own study and perspective and encourages an open dialogue,” said the Let’s talk About It coordinating librarian.
“Some of the best discussions have come about when there’s a mix of ideas about the book. That’s when the conversation can take readers to a deeper understanding of the theme and help create a greater appreciation of differing views.”
Scholar-led book discussions begin in January 2022. The first book in the series, Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer, is available at both Valley of the Tetons libraries and Alta Branch Library. Registration is required. To participate, contact one of the libraries to sign up.
Upcoming Let’s Talk About It titles and times
:
Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer
Wed, Jan 12, 6:30 pm on Zoom
As a member of the Citizen Potowatomi Nation and a botanist, Robin Wall Kimmerer explores how plants and animals teach us wisdom through nature. This non-fiction book ties together folklore, memoir and science in a story described as “a hymn of love to the world.”
My Grandmother Smoked Cigars/Mi Abuela Fumaba Puros by Sabine R Ulibarrí
Bilingual title
Wed, Feb 9, 6:30 pm on Zoom
Balancing childhood memory with an adult perspective, Sabine Ulibarrí poignantly describes his America through vignettes of people from his Hispanic New Mexican community. Stories of his cigar-smoking grandmother, all-around cowboy Negro Aguilar, and Roberto who disappered after going to town for nails only to return three years later and continue as if nothing had happened, color the page in this uniquely American book.
Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston
Wed, Mar 9, 6:30 pm on Zoom
This classic novel by Harlem Renaissance author Zora Neale Hurston describes Janie Crawford’s quest for independence and purpose. Out of print for 30 years, due in large part to audience rejection of a strong female African American protagonist, Their Eyes Were Watching God was reprinted in 1978. Since then this award-winning novel has become an icon of African American literature.
Read good books, meet new people and discuss great ideas through the Let’s Talk About It series at the Valley of the Tetons Library. For more information contact your library or visit Valley of the Tetons Library website at www.votlib.org.